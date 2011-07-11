5 Famous Hoarding Cases

Sometimes the symptoms of mental health diseases manifest in quiet ways; occasionally, though, they can turn heads and leave bystanders shocked by the result. People with hoarding tendencies have the potential to do just that, though in the beginning, it can be hard to tell when collecting crosses the line into hoarding -- especially for the person who's doing the actual acquiring.
But for the purposes of this article, we'll focus on hoarding tendencies that have been taken to the extreme. Ready to meet five famous hoarders who have made the headlines due to their outrageous collections? First on the list is a resident who packed her apartment to the brim, all for the sake of her art.
Advertisement