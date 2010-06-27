Mental Disorders

From depression to schizophrenia, mental disorders vary greatly in severity and impact on daily life. Learn about the causes and treatments available for a variety of mental disorders.

Anhedonia: When Nothing Feels Good Anymore
Have you found yourself lacking the ability to experience joy? Not feeling any pleasure in things you used to love to do? It could be just the blues, but it could be a deeper issue.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Digital Hoarding Could Be Harmful to Your Mental Health
Do you have thousands of photos and emails stored on your devices or in the cloud? If so, you might be a digital hoarder. But is that as bad as being hoarder in real life?

By Dave Roos

Which Jobs Have the Highest Suicide Rates?
The CDC recently released a report showing that some occupations have much higher suicide rates than others.

By Nathan Chandler

D.C. Home to Most Psychopaths, Study Finds
Where does your state land on the list?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

U.S. Needs to Have an Ongoing Conversation About Suicide
Suicide is a major challenge to public health in the United States. But like most public health problems, it can be prevented.

By John Donovan

Preventing Suicide While Protecting Gun Rights
A startling two-thirds of gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides, not homicides. Some suicide prevention advocates and gun rights supporters are coming together to educate people about suicide risk.

By Dave Roos

How Hoarding Works
Hoarding is a serious mental illness that is extremely hard to treat. Find out what we've learned about the disorder over the years and how psychiatrists and psychologists are helping those who are living with the disease.

By Ed Grabianowski

How Animal Hoarders Differ from Object Hoarders
Experts are divided on whether animal hoarding should be considered a separate mental disorder from general hoarding.

By Alia Hoyt

How the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Works
Now in its fifth edition, the DSM is the bible of diagnosing mental disorders in the U.S. Adding or removing a condition from the manual can greatly impact public opinion, as well as pharmaceutical and insurance practices.

By Alia Hoyt

Getting a Ph.D. Can Harm Your Mental Health
Doctoral programs are extremely grueling and stressful at times, but a new study shows they can even spark some serious psychiatric problems.

By Shelley Danzy

Do You Have Coffee Bubble Phobia? Scientists Now Know Why
Scientists believe that coffee bubble phobia — a symptom of trypophobia, or a fear of holes — could be an evolutionary aversion to parasites.

By Alia Hoyt

Is It Possible to Share Your Psychosis?
Although it's rare, there are cases of two people sharing the same psychotic condition. How does that happen?

By Alia Hoyt

How Psychopaths Work
Your average psychopath isn't a ruthless killer. It's far likelier you'll find them running for office, leading a company or just enjoying a cup of coffee next to you at work.

By Clint Pumphrey

Ridiculous History: When People Thought They Were Made of Glass
Imagine being afraid that if someone touches you or that if you sit down, you'll break. That's what life was like for someone with the glass delusion.

By Bryan Young

Crunch Time: Hearing Yourself Chew May Prevent Overeating
Food scientists dub sound 'the forgotten flavor sense.' A new study looked at how sound factored into how much we ate, with some interesting results.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Narcissism Works
Is social media turning us all into raging narcissists? Probably not, but that doesn't mean your friends aren't sick of your selfies.

By Oisin Curran

10 Surprising Ways to Lose Your Mind
Financial hardship. Work deadlines. A trip to Paris. Wait, what? A visit to the City of Light is enough to send you off the deep end?

By John Perritano

Why are people afraid of clowns?
Some blame coulrophobia, or the irrational fear of clowns, on Pennywise, the psycho clown in Stephen King's 1986 book "It.â€ But clowns started scaring people long before that.

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Warning Signs and Symptoms of Suicide
Suicide warning signs and symptoms may be hard to detect, but recognizing them may save a person's life. Learn the top suicide warning signs and symptoms

By Jennifer Wolfe

Borderline Personality Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is characterized by a distorted self-image and difficulty controlling emotions. Learn about the symptoms and treatments for borderline personality disorder.

By Maria Trimarchi

What is dissociative identity disorder?
People with dissociative identity disorder (DID) form alternate personalities that take command of their body. Learn about the warning signs of DID and possible causes.

By Tom Scheve

Paranoia and Paranoid Disorders
Paranoia is a personality disorder characterized by an overwhelming feeling of distrust and suspicion of other people and their motives. Learn about the signs and treatments for paranoia.

By Maria Trimarchi

15 Celebrities With Mental Health Disorders
Celebrities aren't exempt from mental health issues. This list includes some of Hollywood and history's most well-known names who have or are dealing with various disorders.

By Marianne Spoon & Travis M. Chaffin

10 Bipolar Disorder Myths
Sure, you know what bipolar disorder is. Itâ€™s that condition where you just have dramatic mood swings and you get lots done during the manic episodes â€¦ right? Not quite.

By Tom Scheve

What Is Alice in Wonderland Syndrome?
Learn more about the rare and unusual mental disorder, Alice in Wonderland Syndrome. Find out what causes these fairy tale-like symptoms.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers