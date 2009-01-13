Activities for Kids with Epilepsy

Team up: Kids with epilepsy shouldn't be isolated from physical activity. It's easy to get overprotective with the desire to keep a child from getting hurt, but that can lead to a lack of important socialization as well as low self-esteem. Some studies have shown that epileptic kids don't exercise as much and have a higher body mass index (BMI) than other kids, an important thing to consider in the age of the obesity epidemic. Most sports are fine for kids with epilepsy, although you might need to exert special caution with an activity like cycling or horseback riding. Physical limitations depend on the type of epilepsy the child has and the frequency of seizures -- a kid who has auras before a seizure can learn to recognize its onset and take a break. Don't shy away from team sports, either -- learning teamwork and cooperation is good for any kid.