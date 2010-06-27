Pregnancy & Parenting

Health
I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened

Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast

New Dads Deal With Postpartum Depression, Too

Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach

Sometimes Babies Are Born With Teeth

Why Women Don't Lick Their Babies Clean After Childbirth

Spanking Has Declined Sharply in the U.S. in Last 25 Years, Study Finds

American Academy of Pediatrics Says Spanking Is Ineffective

You Can't Name Your Baby That!

Despite What You Think, Today's Teens Are Better Adjusted Than Gen X Teens

Certain Adolescent Brains Can't Stop Gaming. That's Good and Bad — Here's Why

Does your teen have too much responsibility?

What can you do at home to help childhood depression?

What are some fun activities for blind children?

What are some fun things to do with kids who have cancer?

Does breast-feeding make better babies?

Spanking Has Declined Sharply in the U.S. in Last 25 Years, Study Finds
Parents in the U.S. are spanking their kids much less often than they did in the past. A study looked at the decline between 1993 and 2017.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened
HowStuffWorks contributor Cherise Threewitt was due to deliver her baby in late March. She never knew that would mean she'd be having her child in the midst of a global pandemic.

By Cherise Threewitt

Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach
For new parents, one of the biggest challenges is getting their newborn to sleep. We talked to an expert to find out the biggest mistakes people make and how to avoid them.

By Wendy Bowman

Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast
An Austrian woman who had just given birth began producing milk in breast tissue located in her vulva.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

New Dads Deal With Postpartum Depression, Too
We mostly associate postpartum depression with new moms. But studies show that new dads experience it, as well.

By John Donovan

Bed Rest Is Ineffective — Even Harmful — For Pregnant Women
What harm could it do, right? Turns out, quite a bit.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Is the Linea Nigra of Pregnancy?
The dark line that runs down a pregnant woman's belly is completely normal, and it even has a fancy Latin name.

By Jesslyn Shields

American Academy of Pediatrics Says Spanking Is Ineffective
Last time the American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in on corporal punishment, it was to say we shouldn't spank children in schools. Now it says we shouldn't spank children at home, either.

By Jesslyn Shields

Sometimes Babies Are Born With Teeth
Believe it or not, about one in every 2,500 babies is born with a tooth or three.

By Jesslyn Shields

Multiple Pregnancies Age Women's Cells Faster
And you thought you felt old because you had three kids? While that may be true, they're not the only thing to blame.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

You Can't Name Your Baby That!
Having a baby? You can name your little bundle of joy anything you want to, right? Well, not so fast — there are some rules.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why Women Don't Lick Their Babies Clean After Childbirth
Animals of all stripes lick their babies clean after birth. Why is it that human women don't?

By Stell Simonton

How Doulas Work
Doulas don't have any medical training but many mothers depend on them to be in the delivery room to offer support. What do mothers like about doulas and how do you become one?

By Alia Hoyt

More C-Sections Complicate Human Ability to Give Birth, Study Suggests
C-sections are life-saving interventions for many women. Could they also be messing with natural selection?

By Kate Kershner

Why Would Anyone Eat Their Placenta?
More women are choosing to ingest their encapsulated placentas because of the supposed benefits they get after childbirth. But what does science have to say?

By Alia Hoyt

Is a Woman More Likely to Get Pregnant Naturally After Adoption or IVF?
You've tried to conceive and can't, so you adopt. Then boom, you get pregnant. What gives?

By Alia Hoyt

Men's Sperm Count Down Significantly, Study Finds
A new study confirms that sperm counts of men in Western countries are plummeting.

By Sarah Gleim

What Do Babies See Before Birth?
Very little is known about what or how fetuses see. This study shows their vision capabilities are more advanced than previously thought.

By Alia Hoyt

'Latchkey Kids': What's Different About Leaving Children Home Alone Now Versus Then
Many latchkey kids remember their time fondly, even though they wouldn't leave their own kids alone.

By Dave Roos

Grandparents' Child Care Habits Can Be Outdated, Potentially Harmful
Sometimes, their old-school methods are benign. But other times, they're seriously risky, according to a new study.

By Kate Kershner

Experts Call for Egg Donor Registry
The registry would be used to track donor well-being and learn more about breast cancer and other health risks. But for some, it raises privacy concerns.

By Chris Opfer

Fetal Lambs in 'Biobags' Show Promise for Artificial Human Wombs
A new device tested on fetal lambs could change care for human preemies, immersing them in a "biobag" with lab-made amniotic fluid, keeping them underwater for weeks.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Despite What You Think, Today's Teens Are Better Adjusted Than Gen X Teens
U.S. government survey shows that rates of drinking, smoking and having sex are all lower today than 25 years ago.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Rockabye Baby in a Smart Crib From Ford
Parents put down your keys and put your newborn to bed--in a concept crib from Ford. The car company has designed a smart crib that mimics your baby's favorite ride.

By John Perritano

These Countries Have the Most Crybabies — Literally
It turns out that colicky babies in different countries don't cry the same amount. A new study measured which nation's newborns cried most.

By Laurie L. Dove