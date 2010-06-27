Pregnancy & Parenting

From conception to cradle, the Pregnancy and Parenting Channel guides you on the journey to parenthood. Learn what to expect when you're expecting.
Parents in the U.S. are spanking their kids much less often than they did in the past. A study looked at the decline between 1993 and 2017.
HowStuffWorks contributor Cherise Threewitt was due to deliver her baby in late March. She never knew that would mean she'd be having her child in the midst of a global pandemic.
For new parents, one of the biggest challenges is getting their newborn to sleep. We talked to an expert to find out the biggest mistakes people make and how to avoid them.
By Wendy Bowman
An Austrian woman who had just given birth began producing milk in breast tissue located in her vulva.
We mostly associate postpartum depression with new moms. But studies show that new dads experience it, as well.
By John Donovan
What harm could it do, right? Turns out, quite a bit.
The dark line that runs down a pregnant woman's belly is completely normal, and it even has a fancy Latin name.
Last time the American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in on corporal punishment, it was to say we shouldn't spank children in schools. Now it says we shouldn't spank children at home, either.
Believe it or not, about one in every 2,500 babies is born with a tooth or three.
And you thought you felt old because you had three kids? While that may be true, they're not the only thing to blame.
Having a baby? You can name your little bundle of joy anything you want to, right? Well, not so fast — there are some rules.
Animals of all stripes lick their babies clean after birth. Why is it that human women don't?
Doulas don't have any medical training but many mothers depend on them to be in the delivery room to offer support. What do mothers like about doulas and how do you become one?
By Alia Hoyt
C-sections are life-saving interventions for many women. Could they also be messing with natural selection?
More women are choosing to ingest their encapsulated placentas because of the supposed benefits they get after childbirth. But what does science have to say?
By Alia Hoyt
You've tried to conceive and can't, so you adopt. Then boom, you get pregnant. What gives?
By Alia Hoyt
A new study confirms that sperm counts of men in Western countries are plummeting.
By Sarah Gleim
Very little is known about what or how fetuses see. This study shows their vision capabilities are more advanced than previously thought.
By Alia Hoyt
Many latchkey kids remember their time fondly, even though they wouldn't leave their own kids alone.
By Dave Roos
Sometimes, their old-school methods are benign. But other times, they're seriously risky, according to a new study.
The registry would be used to track donor well-being and learn more about breast cancer and other health risks. But for some, it raises privacy concerns.
By Chris Opfer
A new device tested on fetal lambs could change care for human preemies, immersing them in a "biobag" with lab-made amniotic fluid, keeping them underwater for weeks.
U.S. government survey shows that rates of drinking, smoking and having sex are all lower today than 25 years ago.
Parents put down your keys and put your newborn to bed--in a concept crib from Ford. The car company has designed a smart crib that mimics your baby's favorite ride.
It turns out that colicky babies in different countries don't cry the same amount. A new study measured which nation's newborns cried most.