Childhood Conditions

Childhood conditions like allergies, diabetes, obesity and others can have a great effect on child. Read about child conditions and how to cope as a parent.

What can you do at home to help childhood depression?
When dealing with a depressed child, itâ€™s important to get creative and get moving. Learn more about what you can do at home to help childhood depression from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some fun activities for blind children?
Using the other four senses, there are many activities visually impaired children can enjoy. Learn about fun activities for blind children from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some fun things to do with kids who have cancer?
A child who is diagnosed with cancer must make dramatic changes to his or her way of life. You can learn more about some fun things to do with kids who have cancer from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is childhood mental illness on the rise or overdiagnosed?
There's no question kids today are being diagnosed with mental illnesses in record numbers. But what do those numbers really mean? Is mental illness on the rise, or is there something off in the way we diagnosis kids?

By Jessika Toothman

Raising a Child with Tourette Syndrome: One Family's Story
Raising any kid is a challenge, but raising a kid with a little-understood medical condition, such as Tourette syndrome, is even harder. You're not alone -- many families have dealt with exactly the same difficulties.

By Tom Scheve

Pervasive Developmental Disorder
As some children enter their toddler years, a small percentage may have problems with socializing or communicating. If signs of autism, Asperger's syndrome or other disorders start to show, they can be categorized under one broad term -- pervasive developmental disorder.

By Jill Jaracz

Oppositional Defiant Disorder Overview
Defiant behavior is a normal part of being a kid. But for some kids, defiance goes beyond the realm of normal behavior. Kids with ODD are so uncooperative and combative that it interferes with their ability to learn, thrive and socialize.

By Colleen Cancio

Activities for Kids with Epilepsy
Epilepsy affects more than 300,000 children in the United States alone. For some, epilepsy could be a serious obstacle to living a "normal" life. Keep kids involved with these activity ideas.

Activities for Visually Impaired Kids
Kids with impaired vision can feel left out at school if the activities are all about sight. Here are a few activities that aren't.

Activities for Kids with Speech Impediments
Speech therapy can help kids overcome speech impediments, such as a lisp or stutter, that don't go away as they mature. There are a few activities families can do along with the speech therapist, too.

Activities for Kids with Learning Disabilities
Learning disabilities are no obstacle to a successful future -- even Albert Einstein was a late bloomer when it came to reading. But everyday schoolwork can be a struggle. These activities should make reading and math a little more fun.

Activities for Kids with Depression
Depression in children requires the help of a trained professional to treat, but here are a few activities that you can help out with.

Activities for Kids with Disabilities
It's easy for kids with disabilities to feel isolated, but here are some ways to have fun and keep a kid feeling like he or she belongs.

Sensory Processing Disorder
Sensory processing disorder is a condition that exists when sensory signals don't get organized into appropriate responses. Learn about the diagnosis and treatment of sensory processing disorder.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

How does childhood obesity work?
Scary statistics and dire predictions about childhood obesity might make you more inclined to turn off the TV than take action. Why bother trying to change if it's so hard to do? But addressing childhood obesity is also about success stories -- and the everyday choices that can turn it all around.

By Elizabeth Sprouse

Understanding Mental Handicaps in Children
Some children may be born with genetic defects and mental handicaps such as Down syndrome or muscular dystrophy, despite the benefits of modern medicine. Learn about mental handicaps in children.

By Alvin Eden & Elizabeth Eden

Understanding Childhood Disabilities
How to raise a disabled child provides helpful guidelines on diagnosing and caring for a dependent with disabilities. Read about different developmental problems, their causes, and the various care options available.

By Michael Meyerhoff

Colorblind Kids
Colorblindness is a genetic deficiency that affects about 10 percent of boys and 1 percent of girls. Find out how colorblindness works and what you can do to help your colorblind child cope.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Disability Warning Signs
Parents often know intuitively when something is not quite right with their child's development. Find out what signs to watch out for in detecting a disability in your child.