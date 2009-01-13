Activities for Kids with Learning Disabilities

Take it up a notch: With some learning disabilities, reading and writing are extremely difficult to master. But if you can bring in the child's other senses instead of just staring at a book or a blank piece of paper, you're on the right track. Get imaginative -- practice writing in the air with big, dramatic gestures or make letters with Play-Doh that smells good. Have the child draw what you're reading about -- there's a reason picture books are so popular! Whenever you can, remember not to focus just on the visuals. Bring in scent, taste, movement and auditory elements. When the child reads, he or she can also say what's being read, draw the story and even act it out. The same thing goes for math problems -- using concrete objects, acting out a word problem and drawing what the equation is talking about can really help.