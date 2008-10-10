Pregnancy Pictures

" " 3D4Medical.com This illustration shows a close-up of the fetus in the womb. The smaller images show the sperm swimming, the unfertilized ovum in the fallopian tube, and the ovum surrounded by sperm. See how an embryo develops, next.

Advertisement

" " 3D4Medical.com This series of images shows the development of the embryo. See how mothers and their doctors check up on the developing fetus, next.

" " Paul Avis A sonogram is used to confirm pregnancy in the first weeks of gestation. See another way sonograms are used, next.

" " Emmanuel Faure Sonograms can be used to look at the chambers of a fetus's heart as well as determine if the placenta is providing enough blood flow. See an embryo at six weeks in the next picture.

" " Ralph Hutchings Human embryo at 6 weeks' gestation. Note the yolk sac, the umbilical stalk, and the developing notochord along the back that will become the spine. By the 8th week, the fetus is even more developed.

Advertisement

" " SMC Images A human fetus during the 8th week of development. At this time the eye and the ear can be clearly seen, the limbs are developed and the notches between the fingers and toes are beginning to demarcate the individual digits. On to the second trimester now.

" " Nucleus Medical Art, Inc. This stock medical illustration shows the fetus in the uterus in the fourth month (second trimester) of pregnancy. Next -- have you ever seen a fetus in 3D?

" " Michael Bradley/Getty Images The Phillips 3D ultrasound showing an unborn child at Insight Radiology, Auckland New Zealand. Sonograms are still the most widely-used imaging technique, though. See that next.

" " Lester Lefkowitz Ultrasound technicians use sonograms to measure the growth of a fetus and determine if there are any possible pre-existing conditions. Next, see what fundal height is.

" " Ian Waldie/Getty Images A midwife measures the fundal height of a pregnant woman during a routine check-up at Royal North Shore Hospital's Birth Centre June 7, 2006, in Sydney. Our last photo shows what makes it all worthwhile.

Advertisement