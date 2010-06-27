Pregnancy covers the life stage period from conception to birth. Learn about the changes that take place during this time, what to do to stay healthy, and how to help prevent complications during pregnancy.
Topics to Explore:
HowStuffWorks contributor Cherise Threewitt was due to deliver her baby in late March. She never knew that would mean she'd be having her child in the midst of a global pandemic.
An Austrian woman who had just given birth began producing milk in breast tissue located in her vulva.
We mostly associate postpartum depression with new moms. But studies show that new dads experience it, as well.
By John Donovan
What harm could it do, right? Turns out, quite a bit.
The dark line that runs down a pregnant woman's belly is completely normal, and it even has a fancy Latin name.
And you thought you felt old because you had three kids? While that may be true, they're not the only thing to blame.
Doulas don't have any medical training but many mothers depend on them to be in the delivery room to offer support. What do mothers like about doulas and how do you become one?
By Alia Hoyt
C-sections are life-saving interventions for many women. Could they also be messing with natural selection?
More women are choosing to ingest their encapsulated placentas because of the supposed benefits they get after childbirth. But what does science have to say?
By Alia Hoyt
You've tried to conceive and can't, so you adopt. Then boom, you get pregnant. What gives?
By Alia Hoyt
A new study confirms that sperm counts of men in Western countries are plummeting.
By Sarah Gleim
Very little is known about what or how fetuses see. This study shows their vision capabilities are more advanced than previously thought.
By Alia Hoyt
The registry would be used to track donor well-being and learn more about breast cancer and other health risks. But for some, it raises privacy concerns.
By Chris Opfer
A new device tested on fetal lambs could change care for human preemies, immersing them in a "biobag" with lab-made amniotic fluid, keeping them underwater for weeks.
It's extremely rare but not unheard of. So, how does it happen?
By Alia Hoyt
New analysis also shows that preemies born between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy are less likely to develop health issues.
Even though the NIH banned funding for work on chimera embryos, a scientist explains why it's necessary — and not unethical.
By Dave Roos
But researchers are working on a method to boost the microbiota of babies born by C-section.
It seems unbelievable that a baby's placenta could cause the mother to break out in a nasty itchy rash, but it happens occasionally. What causes the allergy?
By Alia Hoyt
Pregnancy brings women that lovely glow -- shiny hair, great skin, an aura of happiness. It also brings some not-so-lovely things, like excessive burping and farting. Go ahead, blame the baby! Here's why.
There are a lot of opinions about what breast-feeding women should avoid, but only some of them are supported by science. Can new moms get inked? Yes, but with a couple of caveats.
By Debra Ronca
Pregnancy is all about celebrating your body. But is it safe to celebrate it permanently -- with a tattoo? Here's what we know.
By Debra Ronca
No caffeine for low energy. No ibuprofen for pain. No sushi for ... well, a sushi craving. Many items are on the no-no list for pregnant women because of the risk they may pose to a fetus. But when it comes to antibiotics, some are A-OK.
There is no hard, scientific evidence proving that a pedicure -- or foot massage â€“ will help induce labor if you've carried full term. Then again, why not try it?
As far as contraceptives go, intrauterine devices (IUDs) are generally the most effective method short of abstinence. But does highly effective mean fool-proof?