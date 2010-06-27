Health
Pregnancy covers the life stage period from conception to birth. Learn about the changes that take place during this time, what to do to stay healthy, and how to help prevent complications during pregnancy.

You Can Get Pregnant When You're Already Pregnant

5 Tips for Getting Pregnant After 40

Can you get pregnant after having gonorrhea?

5 Bad Habits to Break Before Pregnancy

10 Diet Tips for Pregnant Women

Benefits of Folic Acid During Pregnancy

Is a Woman More Likely to Get Pregnant Naturally After Adoption or IVF?

Men's Sperm Count Down Significantly, Study Finds

Experts Call for Egg Donor Registry

What Do Babies See Before Birth?

Fetal Lambs in 'Biobags' Show Promise for Artificial Human Wombs

Survival Rate Improving for Extremely Preterm Babies

I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened

How Doulas Work

More C-Sections Complicate Human Ability to Give Birth, Study Suggests

New Dads Deal With Postpartum Depression, Too

Why Would Anyone Eat Their Placenta?

Can you get a tattoo if you're breast-feeding?

Chickenpox During Pregnancy

Placental Abruption

Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast

Bed Rest Is Ineffective — Even Harmful — For Pregnant Women

What Is the Linea Nigra of Pregnancy?

Surrogacy Overview

Belly Bands

10 Reasons You Might Not Know You're Pregnant (Until You're in Labor)

I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened
HowStuffWorks contributor Cherise Threewitt was due to deliver her baby in late March. She never knew that would mean she'd be having her child in the midst of a global pandemic.

By Cherise Threewitt

Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast
An Austrian woman who had just given birth began producing milk in breast tissue located in her vulva.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

New Dads Deal With Postpartum Depression, Too
We mostly associate postpartum depression with new moms. But studies show that new dads experience it, as well.

By John Donovan

Bed Rest Is Ineffective — Even Harmful — For Pregnant Women
What harm could it do, right? Turns out, quite a bit.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Is the Linea Nigra of Pregnancy?
The dark line that runs down a pregnant woman's belly is completely normal, and it even has a fancy Latin name.

By Jesslyn Shields

Multiple Pregnancies Age Women's Cells Faster
And you thought you felt old because you had three kids? While that may be true, they're not the only thing to blame.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How Doulas Work
Doulas don't have any medical training but many mothers depend on them to be in the delivery room to offer support. What do mothers like about doulas and how do you become one?

By Alia Hoyt

More C-Sections Complicate Human Ability to Give Birth, Study Suggests
C-sections are life-saving interventions for many women. Could they also be messing with natural selection?

By Kate Kershner

Why Would Anyone Eat Their Placenta?
More women are choosing to ingest their encapsulated placentas because of the supposed benefits they get after childbirth. But what does science have to say?

By Alia Hoyt

Is a Woman More Likely to Get Pregnant Naturally After Adoption or IVF?
You've tried to conceive and can't, so you adopt. Then boom, you get pregnant. What gives?

By Alia Hoyt

Men's Sperm Count Down Significantly, Study Finds
A new study confirms that sperm counts of men in Western countries are plummeting.

By Sarah Gleim

What Do Babies See Before Birth?
Very little is known about what or how fetuses see. This study shows their vision capabilities are more advanced than previously thought.

By Alia Hoyt

Experts Call for Egg Donor Registry
The registry would be used to track donor well-being and learn more about breast cancer and other health risks. But for some, it raises privacy concerns.

By Chris Opfer

Fetal Lambs in 'Biobags' Show Promise for Artificial Human Wombs
A new device tested on fetal lambs could change care for human preemies, immersing them in a "biobag" with lab-made amniotic fluid, keeping them underwater for weeks.

By Patrick J. Kiger

You Can Get Pregnant When You're Already Pregnant
It's extremely rare but not unheard of. So, how does it happen?

By Alia Hoyt

Survival Rate Improving for Extremely Preterm Babies
New analysis also shows that preemies born between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy are less likely to develop health issues.

By Laurie L. Dove

Enter Mr. Pig-Man? Chimera Embryos Should Not Be Feared, Scientist Says
Even though the NIH banned funding for work on chimera embryos, a scientist explains why it's necessary — and not unethical.

By Dave Roos

C-sections Can Affect a Baby's Immune System
But researchers are working on a method to boost the microbiota of babies born by C-section.

By Rachel Pendergrass

Is it possible for a pregnant woman to be allergic to the placenta?
It seems unbelievable that a baby's placenta could cause the mother to break out in a nasty itchy rash, but it happens occasionally. What causes the allergy?

By Alia Hoyt

Why does pregnancy cause you to fart more?
Pregnancy brings women that lovely glow -- shiny hair, great skin, an aura of happiness. It also brings some not-so-lovely things, like excessive burping and farting. Go ahead, blame the baby! Here's why.

By Laurie L. Dove

Can you get a tattoo if you're breast-feeding?
There are a lot of opinions about what breast-feeding women should avoid, but only some of them are supported by science. Can new moms get inked? Yes, but with a couple of caveats.

By Debra Ronca

Can you get a tattoo if you're pregnant?
Pregnancy is all about celebrating your body. But is it safe to celebrate it permanently -- with a tattoo? Here's what we know.

By Debra Ronca

Are antibiotics safe to take during pregnancy?
No caffeine for low energy. No ibuprofen for pain. No sushi for ... well, a sushi craving. Many items are on the no-no list for pregnant women because of the risk they may pose to a fetus. But when it comes to antibiotics, some are A-OK.

By Alison Cooper

Quick Tips: Pedicures and Labor
There is no hard, scientific evidence proving that a pedicure -- or foot massage â€“ will help induce labor if you've carried full term. Then again, why not try it?

Can you still get pregnant with an IUD?
As far as contraceptives go, intrauterine devices (IUDs) are generally the most effective method short of abstinence. But does highly effective mean fool-proof?

By Jennifer Sellers