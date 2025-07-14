Most Babies Born at Once Marked the First Nonuplet Survival

" " The Guinness World Record for the most babies to be born from a single pregnancy (and all survive) is a borderline unfathomable nine. Ana Sha / Shutterstock

The record for the most babies born at once isn’t just a marvel of biology. It’s also a story of medical science, survival, and hope.

Multiple births — triplets, quintuplets, etc. — have always been a wonder of sorts, and carrying and delivering large numbers of babies remains extremely rare.