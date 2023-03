" " Most teen girls experience irregular cycles during the first year. iStockphoto.com /Stockphoto4u

It might take a while, perhaps even a year, for your periods to become regular every month. During the first year, your cycle (from the start of one period to the start of the next) may be as short as three weeks or as long as six weeks. Even after your periods become regular, exercise, stress or a change in diet could throw it of track. If you are sexually active and skip a period, talk to your health care provider immediately — you could be pregnant.