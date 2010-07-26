10 Steps to a More Intimate Relationship

Using a cell phone while driving can be dangerous -- but according to a study conducted at the University of Minnesota, it may also put your family relationships at risk [source: Rosenblatt]. Here's why. Using your cell phone may seem like no big deal, but it can make you less available to your partner. When you're multitasking -- driving and talking on the phone, for example -- you're not focusing on the conversation and are unable to pick up on important social cues, which can lead to misunderstandings and a partner who is left feeling emotionally isolated and hurt. You're not present with your partner. You're dividing your time between the phone, the road and the conversation. To build and maintain intimacy, choose one thing at a time.

So, think about it. Does your iPhone get more attention than your partner does? Do you reach for it despite the fact that you're sharing a meal with your spouse or good friend? Do you bring your BlackBerry to bed? If so, you may find that unplugging gives you more attention to devote to your relationship.

