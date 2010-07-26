10 Steps to a More Intimate Relationship

At some point in your life, you may have been lucky enough to fall into an easy intimacy with a friend or partner. It can seem like a perfect relationship, full of effortless conversations, shared secrets and a sense of certainty that you'll be together, either platonically or romantically, for the long haul. But not every relationship starts out with such a deep connection -- and not all intimate relationships manage to keep that closeness going as time moves on.
Relationships take work, and there are things you can do to encourage intimacy as your relationship develops. Whether you're looking to reconnect with your partner or deepen the bond you already have, we have 10 suggestions for creating a more intimate relationship. Let's start with turning off technology.
