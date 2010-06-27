Relationship Advice

The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist
Losing a loved one through death or a breakup is always painful. But is seeking 'closure' the healthy way to move on?

By Dave Roos

To Make Up After a Row, Men Want Sex, Women Want Quality Time
A new study finds that men and women have different ideas about the best way to reconcile after an argument.

By Alia Hoyt

Domestic Violence: It's More Common Than You Think
According to the Domestic Violence Hotline, domestic violence is a pattern of behavior in any relationship. Learn more about domestic violence in this article.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Should you say "I do"?
Love and relationships expert Ty Tashiro advises you to consider these important facts before taking the plunge.

By Ty Tashiro

When is the right time to say 'I love you'?
I love you -- three little words packed with meaning. But if your significant other isn't ready to hear it, those words can send a relationship into an awkward tailspin. So, when should you utter the magic expression?

By Sarah Winkler

How to Introduce your Boyfriend to your Parents
So, you've been seeing each other for a few months now and you think he might be Mr. Right (or at least Mr. Long-Term). Does that mean it's time to introduce him to your parents? How and when should you do it?

By Alison Kim Perry

How to Ask Her Father for Her Hand in Marriage
You've got the ring and planned your proposal, but if you're girlfriend and her family are the traditional types, don't forget the next step. What should you know before you ask her father for her hand in marriage?

By Echo Surina

What if he/she says 'I love you' too soon?
"I love you." Those three little words can convey so much -- and uttering them at the wrong time could convey that you're a bit needy. It may not be a dealbreaker, but it is a big red flag.

By Dave Roos

How to Introduce Your Girlfriend to Your Friends
So, you're dating a new girl and wondering if and when to bring her around your buddies. Should you do it at the next meet-up or wait for your official engagement (if any) to avoid a hassle? We've got the pros and cons.

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Propose to Your Girlfriend
You've been with your girlfriend for a while now, and you're convinced that you're ready to spend the rest of your life with her. Once you've gotten a ring and spoken to her parents, how do you go about popping the question?

By Bambi Turner

Should I be the one to say "I love you" first?
There's nothing like a romantic dinner with a new love. In fact, the mere setting could move you to blurt, "I love you." But what if you're met with a "Gee, thanks" or silence, rather than the hoped-for "I love you, too"? Here's what to do next.

By Sarah Grace McCandless

How to Propose to Your Boyfriend
It's the 21st century and old-fashioned rules have gone the way of the corset. So, if you and your guy are the unconventional type, why not ask for his hand in marriage?

By Melissa Sandoval

10 Tips for Meeting Your Boyfriend's Parents
As you're getting ready to snuggle on the sofa to watch a movie with your boyfriend, he turns to you and suggests dinner with his parents that weekend. No need to a panic, we've got 10 tips to make sure it goes smoothly.

By Shanna Freeman

5 Tips for Meeting Your Girlfriend's Parents
Meeting your girlfriend's parents is a big deal -- chances are it means you're officially crossing the threshold into long-term expectations. It's often a nerve-racking experience, but if you come prepared, you can make a good first impression.

By Jane McGrath

How to Explain Football to Your Girlfriend
Football isn't just a competition on the gridiron. It can be a battle between couples, too. But, men, if you take the time to explain the game to your girlfriend, you might end up with a fellow fanatic.

By Jill Becker

How do you know when you're in love?
Have you been shot with Cupid's arrow, or are you experiencing lust or infatuation? Let's check your symptoms.

By Sara Novak

10 Facebook Faux Pas in New Relationships
Chances are you and your new partner both have accounts and many friends on Facebook. What etiquette will help you avoid embarrassing yourself on the site as your relationship develops?

By Stephanie Crawford

How to Know If You're Ready to Move In Together
In any romance, there are pivotal firsts -- first kiss, first fight, first vacation as a couple. If everything is on-track, you might be considering another big step: moving in together. Just don't do it to halve your rent.

By Julia Layton

10 Steps to a More Intimate Relationship
At some point in your life, you may have met someone who became your most intimate friend or romantic partner almost instantly. But not every relationship starts off on such connected territory, and the ones that do don't always stay that way. How can you make your relationship more intimate?

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Reasons Why Long-distance Relationships Just Don't Work
Beyond the first few months of giddy affection, few romantic relationships are easy. Some look that way, but usually that's because two people are putting in a lot of work behind the scenes. Long-distance relationships are even harder.

By Tom Scheve

Does living together before marriage lead to divorce?
Before we plunk down our hard-earned money, we consumers like to know that we'll be happy with our purchases. But do couples who choose to live together before marriage doom their unions from the start?

By Molly Edmonds

Keep Your Relationship Off the Rocks: Tips From the Experts
Every relationship takes some work and effort to stay alive. Here are some tips to keep your relationship off the rocks, and on solid ground.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Commitment Phobia: Not Just a Male Phenomenon?
Commitment phobia has been a puzzle of relationships for a long time. Is commitment phobia exclusively a male phenomenon?

By Faith Murphy Knight

Communication Skills for Lifelong Relationships
If you're in an intimate relationship and feel that you could improve on your communication skills, here are some ways to keep the communication and the relationship flowing.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

How Moving in With My Boyfriend Affected My Waistline
Randi shares the story of her weight gain after moving in with her boyfriend. Get advice and forewarnings so that you can avoid making the same mistakes.