Relationship Advice
Relationship advice can help you nurture a lasting, long-term connection with your partner. Get love and relationship advice based on personal experiences and scientific research that promotes good health and happiness.
Is Sapiosexuality a Real Thing?
Not Getting Online Dates? Your Bar Is Probably Too High
New App Exposes the Pluses and Minuses of Sex Contracts
Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart
Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?
Does cheating run in the family?
Why Do We Fall in Love?
Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust
This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season
Why So Many Married Couples Look Alike
The Two Months That See the Most Divorce Filings
Is there such a thing as the seven-year itch?
Learn More
Losing a loved one through death or a breakup is always painful. But is seeking 'closure' the healthy way to move on?
By Dave Roos
A new study finds that men and women have different ideas about the best way to reconcile after an argument.
By Alia Hoyt
According to the Domestic Violence Hotline, domestic violence is a pattern of behavior in any relationship. Learn more about domestic violence in this article.
Advertisement
Love and relationships expert Ty Tashiro advises you to consider these important facts before taking the plunge.
By Ty Tashiro
I love you -- three little words packed with meaning. But if your significant other isn't ready to hear it, those words can send a relationship into an awkward tailspin. So, when should you utter the magic expression?
So, you've been seeing each other for a few months now and you think he might be Mr. Right (or at least Mr. Long-Term). Does that mean it's time to introduce him to your parents? How and when should you do it?
You've got the ring and planned your proposal, but if you're girlfriend and her family are the traditional types, don't forget the next step. What should you know before you ask her father for her hand in marriage?
By Echo Surina
Advertisement
"I love you." Those three little words can convey so much -- and uttering them at the wrong time could convey that you're a bit needy. It may not be a dealbreaker, but it is a big red flag.
By Dave Roos
So, you're dating a new girl and wondering if and when to bring her around your buddies. Should you do it at the next meet-up or wait for your official engagement (if any) to avoid a hassle? We've got the pros and cons.
You've been with your girlfriend for a while now, and you're convinced that you're ready to spend the rest of your life with her. Once you've gotten a ring and spoken to her parents, how do you go about popping the question?
By Bambi Turner
There's nothing like a romantic dinner with a new love. In fact, the mere setting could move you to blurt, "I love you." But what if you're met with a "Gee, thanks" or silence, rather than the hoped-for "I love you, too"? Here's what to do next.
Advertisement
It's the 21st century and old-fashioned rules have gone the way of the corset. So, if you and your guy are the unconventional type, why not ask for his hand in marriage?
As you're getting ready to snuggle on the sofa to watch a movie with your boyfriend, he turns to you and suggests dinner with his parents that weekend. No need to a panic, we've got 10 tips to make sure it goes smoothly.
Meeting your girlfriend's parents is a big deal -- chances are it means you're officially crossing the threshold into long-term expectations. It's often a nerve-racking experience, but if you come prepared, you can make a good first impression.
By Jane McGrath
Football isn't just a competition on the gridiron. It can be a battle between couples, too. But, men, if you take the time to explain the game to your girlfriend, you might end up with a fellow fanatic.
By Jill Becker
Advertisement
Have you been shot with Cupid's arrow, or are you experiencing lust or infatuation? Let's check your symptoms.
By Sara Novak
Chances are you and your new partner both have accounts and many friends on Facebook. What etiquette will help you avoid embarrassing yourself on the site as your relationship develops?
In any romance, there are pivotal firsts -- first kiss, first fight, first vacation as a couple. If everything is on-track, you might be considering another big step: moving in together. Just don't do it to halve your rent.
By Julia Layton
At some point in your life, you may have met someone who became your most intimate friend or romantic partner almost instantly. But not every relationship starts off on such connected territory, and the ones that do don't always stay that way. How can you make your relationship more intimate?
Advertisement
Beyond the first few months of giddy affection, few romantic relationships are easy. Some look that way, but usually that's because two people are putting in a lot of work behind the scenes. Long-distance relationships are even harder.
By Tom Scheve
Before we plunk down our hard-earned money, we consumers like to know that we'll be happy with our purchases. But do couples who choose to live together before marriage doom their unions from the start?
Every relationship takes some work and effort to stay alive. Here are some tips to keep your relationship off the rocks, and on solid ground.
Commitment phobia has been a puzzle of relationships for a long time. Is commitment phobia exclusively a male phenomenon?
Advertisement
If you're in an intimate relationship and feel that you could improve on your communication skills, here are some ways to keep the communication and the relationship flowing.
Randi shares the story of her weight gain after moving in with her boyfriend. Get advice and forewarnings so that you can avoid making the same mistakes.