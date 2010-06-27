Health
Love & Relationships

Love and Relationships

Love and relationships are a major part of the human experience, but they mystify many of us. Learn what scientific research has to say about love, and get advice on creating and maintaining relationships.

Is Sapiosexuality a Real Thing?

Is Sapiosexuality a Real Thing?

Not Getting Online Dates? Your Bar Is Probably Too High

Not Getting Online Dates? Your Bar Is Probably Too High

New App Exposes the Pluses and Minuses of Sex Contracts

New App Exposes the Pluses and Minuses of Sex Contracts

The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist

The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist

To Make Up After a Row, Men Want Sex, Women Want Quality Time

To Make Up After a Row, Men Want Sex, Women Want Quality Time

Domestic Violence: It's More Common Than You Think

Domestic Violence: It's More Common Than You Think

Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart

Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart

Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?

Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?

Does cheating run in the family?

Does cheating run in the family?

Why Do We Fall in Love?

Why Do We Fall in Love?

Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust

Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust

This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season

This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season

Why So Many Married Couples Look Alike

Why So Many Married Couples Look Alike

The Two Months That See the Most Divorce Filings

The Two Months That See the Most Divorce Filings

Is there such a thing as the seven-year itch?

Is there such a thing as the seven-year itch?

When Your Partner Cheats: Healing From Infidelity

FIND OUT MORE

Sharing the Burden: Tips for Dividing Household Responsibilities With Your Spouse

FIND OUT MORE

10 Dating Faux Pas

FIND OUT MORE

Your First Kiss Experience

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

Is Sapiosexuality a Real Thing?
Is Sapiosexuality a Real Thing?

Maybe you really can be loved just for your mind.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist
The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist

Losing a loved one through death or a breakup is always painful. But is seeking 'closure' the healthy way to move on?

By Dave Roos

Not Getting Online Dates? Your Bar Is Probably Too High
Not Getting Online Dates? Your Bar Is Probably Too High

A study found that most online daters didn't get responses because they were sending them to prospects way more desirable than themselves. But some 20 percent got lucky.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart
Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart

Breakup boot camps help move the trauma-stricken lovelorn through the healing process and give them concrete steps for moving forward with their lives.

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Do We Fall in Love?
Why Do We Fall in Love?

Despite the heartache that often accompanies love, we can't help wanting it and rejoicing when it works. Are we hard-wired to fall in love or are we just responding to societal pressure?

By Alia Hoyt

New App Exposes the Pluses and Minuses of Sex Contracts
New App Exposes the Pluses and Minuses of Sex Contracts

LegalFling is hoping to lessen the "he said, she said" thing with an app that can generate a supposedly legally binding sex contract before both partners get together. But will it really prevent problems?

By Alia Hoyt

Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust
Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust

Love or Lust? Many people believe in love at first sight, but little research has been on this. A new study set out to find whether love at first sight really exists.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

The Winter Season Is Cuffing Season
The Winter Season Is Cuffing Season

Cuffing season is millennial-speak for the time of year when you want to pair up with a special someone. Is there just something about having a date for the big holidays or is there some science behind it too?

By Alia Hoyt

To Make Up After a Row, Men Want Sex, Women Want Quality Time
To Make Up After a Row, Men Want Sex, Women Want Quality Time

A new study finds that men and women have different ideas about the best way to reconcile after an argument.

By Alia Hoyt

Young Relationships Are Poisoned by Poor Parenting and Cultural Misogyny, Not Hookup Culture
Young Relationships Are Poisoned by Poor Parenting and Cultural Misogyny, Not Hookup Culture

American parents aren't showing children how to succeed in romantic relationships, so structural misogyny and harassment are taking the wheel, a new report suggests.

By Jesslyn Shields

Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?
Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?

Apart from putting more fun in our lives, studies have shown that friendships can help us live longer. Here's why.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Advertisement

Why So Many Married Couples Look Alike
Why So Many Married Couples Look Alike

It's not your imagination that a lot of married couples look like each other. A new study explains why.

By Alia Hoyt

This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season
This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season

Some mammals mate and reproduce at a specific time of year, but not humans. (Spring break notwithstanding, of course.)

By Laurie L. Dove

The Two Months That See the Most Divorce Filings
The Two Months That See the Most Divorce Filings

Year after year, there are two months where people file for divorce the most. But why? A new study has an interesting explanation.

By Yves Jeffcoat

How Many People Are Lifelong Virgins?
How Many People Are Lifelong Virgins?

Humans are low-virginity, high-reproduction animals. Some of us go our whole lives with no action, either by choice or circumstance. How many people never have sex?

By Jesslyn Shields

Advertisement

Kiss Your Way to Good Health
Kiss Your Way to Good Health

Have you ever wondered what the health benefits of kissing are? Read on to learn how a healthy dose of kissing can improve your life.

By ABC Science News

A Message for the One You Love
A Message for the One You Love

Show your loved one that you care this Valentine's Day and share an ecard for your loved one that says you care!

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

5 Ways That Love Is Good for Your Health
5 Ways That Love Is Good for Your Health

Are you usually a Valentine's Day naysayer? Read on to learn about why you should give this day of love a second chance!

By Jennifer Wolfe

Domestic Violence: It's More Common Than You Think
Domestic Violence: It's More Common Than You Think

According to the Domestic Violence Hotline, domestic violence is a pattern of behavior in any relationship. Learn more about domestic violence in this article.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Advertisement

Should you say "I do"?
Should you say "I do"?

Love and relationships expert Ty Tashiro advises you to consider these important facts before taking the plunge.

By Ty Tashiro

Does cheating run in the family?
Does cheating run in the family?

Plenty of people cheat. Collective data on cheating behavior among married couples projects that between 20 and 40 percent of men and 20 and 35 percent of women have committed adultery against their respective spouses. Could genetics be to blame?

By Cristen Conger

Does Love Make Your Pupils Dilate?
Does Love Make Your Pupils Dilate?

The eyes are more than the "windows to the soul"; they may help broadcast our sexual arousal patterns as well. What do changes in pupil dilation have to do with it?

By Cristen Conger & Patrick J. Kiger

5 Signs of an Abusive Relationship
5 Signs of an Abusive Relationship

If you're being abused, surely you know it, right? In truth, that's a commonly held misconception. If the examples in this article seem familiar, it's time to take action.

By Kevin P. Allen

Advertisement

5 Tips for Starting a Relationship
5 Tips for Starting a Relationship

Whether you're single or currently dating, you might have a relationship on your mind. Some guys like the comfortable feeling of being committed, while others are after the deep connections that come with long-term dating. Here's how to get what you want.

By Echo Surina

5 Tips to Spice Up Your Relationship
5 Tips to Spice Up Your Relationship

Relationships can be both rewarding and exhausting, and maintaining intimacy takes work. If you're not careful, day-to-day chores and responsibilities can crowd out quality time with your partner. Here, five tips to rejuvenate your bond.

By Marianne Spoon