4 Types of Attachment Styles to Explain Your Relationship Problems

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Mar 4, 2026
Understanding behavioral patterns is one thing. Addressing them is another.

If you have ever wondered about the types of attachment styles, you are stepping into one of the most researched ideas in modern psychology.

Attachment theory explains how early interactions with a primary caregiver shape the emotional bond a young child forms and how that bond influences later relationships.

Researchers describe four main types of infant-parent attachment that grow out of early childhood experiences. These four attachment styles can be associated with adult attachment styles, romantic relationships, and mental health across a child’s life and into adulthood.

Contents
  1. Secure Attachment Style
  2. Anxious Attachment Style
  3. Avoidant Attachment Style
  4. Disorganized Attachment Style

1. Secure Attachment Style

Secure attachment is associated with more positive social and emotional outcomes than insecure attachment. A securely attached child trusts their attachment figure to provide consistent support for physical and emotional needs.

In early childhood, securely attached children use a caregiver as a secure base. They explore their environment, then seek support when distressed. This attachment process helps the nervous system learn self-regulation and self-control.

As securely attached adults, they tolerate emotional intimacy and form relationships built on strong emotional bonds. Securely attached adults tend to be comfortable with closeness and interdependence, and rely on support-seeking and other constructive means of coping with stress.

2. Anxious Attachment Style

Anxious attachment (sometimes called "ambivalent attachment style") is one of the main attachment styles linked to attachment insecurity. Anxious attachment children often receive inconsistent care, which creates uncertainty in the child’s attachment.

Because early interactions feel unpredictable, the child may experience considerable distress when separated from the attachment figure. They become hyper aware of a caregiver’s availability and struggle to self-regulate intense feelings.

In adult relationships, an anxious attachment style can show up as intense fear of abandonment, constant reassurance seeking, and difficulty managing own distress.

These insecure attachment patterns may lead to relationship problems, especially in close relationships where emotional intimacy feels both desired and threatening.

3. Avoidant Attachment Style

Avoidant attachment develops when a primary caregiver regularly dismisses or minimizes a child’s feelings. The young child learns to suppress emotional needs rather than seek support.

Avoidant attachment children often appear independent, but they may avoid the caregiver when distressed and minimize displays of negative emotion in the presence of the caregiver. Over time, this attachment type shapes attachment patterns focused on distance rather than connection.

In adult attachment, an avoidant attachment style may show up as difficulty with emotional intimacy and discomfort in romantic relationships. These individuals may prioritize independence, struggle to form relationships deeply, and avoid vulnerability in interpersonal interactions.

4. Disorganized Attachment Style

Disorganized attachment is a complex insecure attachment style. It often develops in the context of child maltreatment, trauma, or frightening behavior from a caregiver.

In this insecure attachment style, the attachment system sends mixed signals. The attachment figure is both a source of comfort and fear. The child’s feelings become tangled with intense fear, leading to confusion and unstable attachment security.

As adults, those with disorganized attachment style may experience intense feelings, negative patterns in close relationships, and difficulty maintaining lasting relationships. Attachment insecurity can be a risk factor for later development and mental health problems.

Attachment research shows that while early childhood shapes attachment patterns, change is possible. With therapy and supportive connections, people can strengthen attachment security, improve self-esteem, and build healthier adult relationships.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

