4 Types of Attachment Styles to Explain Your Relationship Problems

If you have ever wondered about the types of attachment styles, you are stepping into one of the most researched ideas in modern psychology.
Attachment theory explains how early interactions with a primary caregiver shape the emotional bond a young child forms and how that bond influences later relationships.
Advertisement
Researchers describe four main types of infant-parent attachment that grow out of early childhood experiences. These four attachment styles can be associated with adult attachment styles, romantic relationships, and mental health across a child’s life and into adulthood.