5 Love Spells That 'Work' Immediately

By: HowStuffWorks  |  Oct 13, 2025
love
Halloween and Valentine's Day are fun times to cast love spells, even if you're not usually one to believe that magic spells can attract love. AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Looking for love spells that work immediately? You’re not alone. Whether you're hoping to heal a broken bond, attract someone new, or simply bring more affection into your life, there's a long tradition of love magic designed to help.

Just keep in mind: Even powerful love spells work best when they respect free will, focus on positive intentions, and harness natural energy.

And, hopefully we don't need to say this, but we will anyway: None of these methods are backed by scientific evidence.

Contents
  1. Honey Jar Love Spell
  2. Full Moon Love Spell
  3. Red Candle Attraction Spell
  4. Underwear Drawer Spell
  5. Moon Love Spell with Rose Petals

1. Honey Jar Love Spell

The honey jar spell sweetens the feelings between people.

  1. Write the name of your desired person and your own on a piece of white paper.
  2. Fold it toward you three times, pop it into a small jar, and pour honey over it.
  3. Add rose petals or a dab of rose oil to amplify romantic vibes.
  4. Seal the jar, then light a pink candle (for love) or red candle (for passion) on top.
  5. Carefully burn the candle for a few minutes each night for at least three nights.

2. Full Moon Love Spell

The full moon is prime time for casting spells that need strong lunar energy.

  1. Step outside where you can see the full moon's light.
  2. Take deep breaths and focus on your intention. Write a clear idea of your romantic desire on white paper, then read it aloud.
  3. Light a pink candle in a safe candle holder, repeating positive affirmations like "I am worthy of love" or "Love flows to me." Let the moon's light charge your words.
  4. Burn the paper safely to release the energy.

3. Red Candle Attraction Spell

Red candles are classic tools in love magic. This simple spell focuses energy on attraction.

  1. Carve the name of a specific person or just the word "love" into a red candle.
  2. Anoint it with rose oil or saffron herb.
  3. Visualize the relationship you want—how it feels, how it fits into your life.
  4. Light the candle each evening for three nights while imagining that energy pulling love toward you.

4. Underwear Drawer Spell

This blend of magic and positive psychology is for people in a current relationship looking to strengthen intimacy.

  1. Write your partner’s name and a phrase like "only you" on a slip of white paper.
  2. Dab it with rose oil, then fold and tuck it into your underwear drawer.
  3. Every morning for a week, repeat a short phrase like "This love is strong" or "We grow closer every day" as you dress.

5. Moon Love Spell with Rose Petals

This spell aligns your desire with the lunar cycle’s beginning.

  1. During a new moon—a time for fresh starts—scatter rose petals in a circle.
  2. Sit inside, holding a red or pink candle.
  3. Visualize the kind of love you want to attract or strengthen.
  4. Say your desire aloud, something like "Bring true love on the right path to me."
  5. Let the candle burn safely for a few minutes.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology.

