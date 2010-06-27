Love

The existence of love is the source of much debate -- among members of society as well as the science community. Find out what we know about the possibility, likelihood and effects of that thing called love.

Why Do We Fall in Love?
Despite the heartache that often accompanies love, we can't help wanting it and rejoicing when it works. Are we hard-wired to fall in love or are we just responding to societal pressure?

By Alia Hoyt

Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust
Love or Lust? Many people believe in love at first sight, but little research has been on this. A new study set out to find whether love at first sight really exists.

By Alia Hoyt

This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season
Some mammals mate and reproduce at a specific time of year, but not humans. (Spring break notwithstanding, of course.)

By Laurie L. Dove

How Many People Are Lifelong Virgins?
Humans are low-virginity, high-reproduction animals. Some of us go our whole lives with no action, either by choice or circumstance. How many people never have sex?

By Jesslyn Shields

5 Ways That Love Is Good for Your Health
Are you usually a Valentine's Day naysayer? Read on to learn about why you should give this day of love a second chance!

By Jennifer Wolfe

Does Love Make Your Pupils Dilate?
The eyes are more than the "windows to the soul"; they may help broadcast our sexual arousal patterns as well. What do changes in pupil dilation have to do with it?

By Cristen Conger & Patrick J. Kiger

The Magic of a Kiss: Legends and Myths
Why are kisses surrounded by legends and myths? Learn about the origins of two traditional kissing legends.

By Faith Murphy Knight

Your First Kiss Experience
Most people's first kiss is a memorable experience -- for better or for worse. Read some fellow readers' stories of their first kisses.

By Faith Murphy Knight

Everlasting Love: How do you know if it's for real?
It helps to consider all three stages of love when determining if you have the real thing. Learn about the different stages of love to help you decide whether he or she is 'the one.'

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Is it love or lust?
So how can you tell if it's love or lust? Anthropology professor Helen Fisher provides the developmental perspective.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Over 40? Get the Love You Want
If you are an older woman trying to finally win at love, it can be tough. Once you get past the initial hurdle of meeting someone and then getting to know him, the hard part comes -- getting the timing right.

By Faith Murphy Knight