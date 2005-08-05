Your First Kiss Experience

We asked and you told! Read what fellow visitors told us about their first kiss:

"My first kiss was simply perfect. I was at church camp at the beach in North Carolina. I was walking on the beach with my boyfriend. We were both 15. It was night time. There were no artificial lights and there were millions of stars glittering above. He wrapped his arms around me and kissed me. Not to sound corny, but it was wonderful. The world tilted on its axis, the stars performed a ballet, and I forgot how to breathe for a few minutes. Of all the kisses since then, none have topped that first one."

Advertisement

Bobbie, Blue Eye, MO

"My first kiss was the image of a nose in my face. lol."

Mary

"We were dancing to a "slow jam". I was 13 and he was 15. He gazed into my eyes and I into his and we both knew what was about to happen. It suddenly felt like the sun was inside the house and my body melted like ice."

Kim

"My first kiss was in the 9th grade during PE class. After everyone had already gone inside to the locker rooms to change, the "guy" pulled me aside and asked me for a kiss. I said sure, not thinking this would be anything more than a little peck. The next thing I knew his disgusting, cigarette-tasting tongue was down my throat. Needless to say, It was not a very nice first kiss!"

Jennie

"Mind Blowing, 24 years on, and it feels like yesterday!"

Anonymous

"My first kiss was with a boy I had the total "Hots" for...I know ...I know...what does a 7th grader know about what's HOT and what's NOT...(ha ha)...!!! The magic night finally happened..a house party and he was there..."Spin the bottle anyone"...!!!!!!!!!!!! "I'm in"...and so was HE...The luck of the draw ...or in this case, the spin...was in my favor...The bottle was spinning out of control and it seemed like forever until it stopped...it was his spin and the bottle stopped and pointed directly at ME...(Oh boy)...he crawled over to me on his hands and knees...smiled...(I melted)...and then IT happened...my very first kiss...YUK...!!!!!!!!! It was slobbery...mouth opened too wide...hard tongue jetting down my throat...YIKES...it was like making out with my Bassett hound..(well not that I've ever made out with my dog but I could only imagine) ha ha...!!! So there you have it...a major disappointment..Ho Hum...!!!"

Anonymous

Advertisement

Your First Kiss Experience (<i>cont'd</i>)

"My first kiss was when I was in the ninth grade. I had gone to a teen dance at the youth center on Toul Rosieres Army Base, France. To make a long story short, I was madly in love with this girl and when I went to kiss her, I missed her lips and kissed her on the nose!!!! Was I ever embarrased."

Ron

Advertisement

"My first kiss was simply romantic. I was in lower secondary then and dating a higher grade guy was absolutely cool and ego-boosting. I didn't know why he seemed handsome to me then. We had our post-examination celebration. We went to the arcade centre and the usual activities that young teens would do. A group of us walked further down Marina South to be by the Singapore River. Right under Benjamin Sheers Bridge we enjoyed the sun, the sea breeze, occassionate passing of 'tongkang'(tug-boats). Laying right beside the river, staring into each others eyes, we kissed. There was suddenly a surge of adrenaline and a group of on-lookers as well. Well, it was almost romantic when passengers on the 'tongkang' start to cheer for us. It was a rather romantic and embarassing first kiss."

Ivy, Singapore

"My face was red for a couple of hours and it made me feel sick to my stomach."

Denise

"My first kiss was with [a boy named] Stephen. We were both twelve. It was the Fourth of July. We spent the evening at the carnival, shyly holding hands. After sunset, the pink drained from the summer sky signaling the start of the fireworks. We walked slowly over to where the fireworks would be displayed. We found a nice grassy place to sit, but the firemen took a long time to set up, so we finally reclined on our elbows. At last the display began and we were doing send-ups of the crowd's "OOOHS" and "AAAAHS". I made an exaggerated "OOOH" and turned my head towards Stephen, and he kissed me. He kissed me just as one firework exploded too, showering us with firefly-like sparks."

Sara

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...