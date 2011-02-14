5 Tips for Having a Romantic Date at Home

" " Hemera/Thinkstock

Have you ever read one of those guides on how to have a creative date? They often portray ambitious scenarios. If your evening requires an up-to-date passport, pilot's license or woodworking skills, it's probably going to feel more like a MacGyver episode than intimate togetherness with your sweetheart. If you're more in the simpler-is-better camp, you might find that the best date you can have with your significant other is one in your very own love nest -- your home.

Not only are romantic events at home convenient, they can be affordable, low-pressure and easy to plan. But if you think they might also be a little on the dull side, think again. When it comes to dating-in, your home can be a blank canvas for any number of creative and romantic moments. From having a picnic in your back yard to turning your living room into a ballroom, you can have the evening (or afternoon) of your dreams without ever getting your car out of the garage. Of course to achieve one of these idyllic dates, you do need to take a few things into consideration. Keep reading, and we'll show you how you can make your dates at home the best you've ever had.