Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart
Breakup boot camps help move the trauma-stricken lovelorn through the healing process and give them concrete steps for moving forward with their lives.

By Jesslyn Shields

Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?
Apart from putting more fun in our lives, studies have shown that friendships can help us live longer. Here's why.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Does cheating run in the family?
Plenty of people cheat. Collective data on cheating behavior among married couples projects that between 20 and 40 percent of men and 20 and 35 percent of women have committed adultery against their respective spouses. Could genetics be to blame?

By Cristen Conger

5 Tips for Starting a Relationship
Whether you're single or currently dating, you might have a relationship on your mind. Some guys like the comfortable feeling of being committed, while others are after the deep connections that come with long-term dating. Here's how to get what you want.

By Echo Surina

5 Communication Tips for Romantic Relationships
How do you keep the romance in your relationship alive? Good communication will strengthen any relationship, so speak up and make your feelings known -- these five tips will help you stay connected.

By Marie Willsey

5 Dating Tips for Shy Guys
For guys who aren't too outspoken and get a little nervous around girls, the dating scene can cause nothing but anxiety. But a few tips can boost your confidence and make finding a connection easier.

By Christine Venzon

Relationship Tips Pictures
Everyone knows relationships are not easy. They take time and commitment to make them succeed. Flip through these relationship tips pictures and learn a few pointers.

5 Tips for Having a Romantic Date at Home
Who says a night at home can't be romantic? Not only is it convenient, but it can be affordable, low-pressure and easy to plan. We've got five tips to make your at-home date night a hit.

By Jennifer Sellers

5 Rules of Office Dating Etiquette
There's an old expression that you shouldn't mix business with pleasure. But what happens when you have better luck finding romantic interests in the break room than the grocery store, library or a nearby bar?

By Molly Edmonds

5 Ways to Flirt with a Girl You're Friends With
So, you're friends with this girl who sees you as â€¦ well, just a friend. How do you change that? We've got five tips designed to get you from friend to boyfriend in no time flat.

By Stephanie Watson

10 Ways You Can Tell If a Girl Likes You
Girls can be hard to read. Just because one is friendly to you doesn't mean she wants to go out with you -- or does it? Look for these 10 telltale signs that a girl is into you.

By Natalie Kilgore & Sydney Murphy

5 Surefire Ways to Make a Girl Smile
If you could just get her to smile, you'd feel confident enough to ask her out. A girl's smile is a clear signal that she's into you -- or at least that she likes what she sees. These no-fail, time-tested tricks will have her grinning.

By Natalie Kilgore

5 Cute Ways to Tell a Girl Goodnight
Tonight's been perfect so far. You held hands, laughed, stared into each other eyes and even told her your childhood nickname. Now, the date's over and you have to say good night respectfully -- but how? Don't worry: We've got five cute ways to leave a great last impression.

By Stephanie Watson