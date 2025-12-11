Where Do Lice Originate From? Pardon the Head-scratcher

The most common way head lice spread is through head-to-head contact. This can happen during play, sleepovers, or sharing personal items like combs, hats, or hair accessories. Close physical contact is usually required because lice can't jump or fly.

Female lice lay eggs (nits) near the base of hair shafts on a person’s head. These tiny white eggs are glued to human hair and hatch into young lice. Adult lice are about the size of a sesame seed and live close to the human scalp, feeding several times a day.

Body lice lay eggs in clothing, and pubic lice nest in coarse hair in the pubic area, but may also appear in other hairy regions. All types rely on a human host for survival and do not live long off the body.