The recipe for petroleum jelly hasn't really changed in more than 150 years. This wonder product can do lots more than just soothe chapped lips and skin.
By Alia Hoyt
When was the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? Or bought a new one? Maybe it's time.
Goatees have been growing on faces for, well, a long time. So has their time come and gone, or are they more popular than ever?
It's a common routine: Wake up, take a shower, put on some deodorant or antiperspirant and get dressed. But your antiperspirant can work better if you skip it in the morning.
By Alia Hoyt
This trendy facial product was well-kept secret among the French. But now it's taken the international market by storm. So what in the heck is it?
Touted as a way of stimulating new collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles or scars, microneedling is hot and trending. But is it safe?
By Alia Hoyt
You can't just judge a nail polish by its color. You have to consider its name, too.
By Meg Sparwath
It's so gross-looking you're really tempted to prick it and let out the ooze. But what would a doctor say?
By Alia Hoyt
If you're one of those people who can't resist putting your fingers to work when you spot a pimple on your face, there's a scientific reason for why it feels so good.
By Alia Hoyt
Dry — or ashy — skin is the subject of many comedians' jokes, but it's no laughing matter. Find out why almost anyone can get it and how to treat it.
By Alia Hoyt
Millennials are crazy about lip fillers, and it seems we have Kylie Jenner to thank.
It's super-weird that a bruise changes from deep purple to green to yellow during the healing process. What causes this?
Today it's second nature to paint your fingernails and toenails. But it's been a long road to get here.
It's rare but you could find some of those tiny bugs crawling around in your beard. So how did they get there and how you get rid of them?
Are you morning or an evening person? Showerwise, that is. Experts and ordinary Joes weigh in on which is better.
By Alia Hoyt
SPF30 will protect more like SPF 15 if you don't apply as much sunscreen as the experts recommend. And a study showed that most people put on far too little. But what's the right amount anyway?
By Dave Roos
A new study found that black women are exposed to hazardous chemicals in the hair care products they use — often unknowingly.
By Alia Hoyt
From thin to thick and back again, we take a pictorial look at eyebrow fashion over the last 100 years.
By Alia Hoyt
The American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in for the first time on the safety of tattoos and piercings for teenagers.
By Diana Brown
Researchers from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center have made a connection in mice between late-night eating and an increased risk of sunburn.
Though sunscreen has protected our skin for decades, scientists still have questions about the intricacies of its photoprotective properties.
A tattoo artist created 18 pieces of art inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope. Our Fw:Thinking host Jonathan Strickland now sports one of them on his back.
Scientists have long known that people who get acne early in their lives are rewarded with younger-looking skin in later years. Now, they've found one reason why.
You can grow your nails to some serious lengths, but would you want to?
Although everyone itches, the reasoning behind it has puzzled scientists for decades. They're also trying to figure out why scratching an itch relieves it — and feels so good.