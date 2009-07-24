Health
Skin care is a broad term that refers to everything from hygiene to anti-aging regimens. Learn more about skin care at HowStuffWorks.

Skin Cancer Overview

5 Ways to Get Rid of Acne at Any Age

How to Exfoliate Skin

Are long, hot showers bad for your skin?

20 Amazingly Practical Uses for Petroleum Jelly
The recipe for petroleum jelly hasn't really changed in more than 150 years. This wonder product can do lots more than just soothe chapped lips and skin.

By Alia Hoyt

How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?
When was the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? Or bought a new one? Maybe it's time.

By Sharise Cunningham

Goatees: Cool and Progressive or Outdated and Passe?
Goatees have been growing on faces for, well, a long time. So has their time come and gone, or are they more popular than ever?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

When to Apply Antiperspirant So It Works Best
It's a common routine: Wake up, take a shower, put on some deodorant or antiperspirant and get dressed. But your antiperspirant can work better if you skip it in the morning.

By Alia Hoyt

What Is Micellar Water and Should You Try It?
This trendy facial product was well-kept secret among the French. But now it's taken the international market by storm. So what in the heck is it?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?
Touted as a way of stimulating new collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles or scars, microneedling is hot and trending. But is it safe?

By Alia Hoyt

A Nail Polish With a Boring Name Just Isn't the Same
You can't just judge a nail polish by its color. You have to consider its name, too.

By Meg Sparwath

Should You Pop Your Blisters?
It's so gross-looking you're really tempted to prick it and let out the ooze. But what would a doctor say?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Do We Love to Pop Zits?
If you're one of those people who can't resist putting your fingers to work when you spot a pimple on your face, there's a scientific reason for why it feels so good.

By Alia Hoyt

What Causes Ashy Skin?
Dry — or ashy — skin is the subject of many comedians' jokes, but it's no laughing matter. Find out why almost anyone can get it and how to treat it.

By Alia Hoyt

What's Up With the Millennial Pout?
Millennials are crazy about lip fillers, and it seems we have Kylie Jenner to thank.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Why Do Bruises Change Colors as They Heal?
It's super-weird that a bruise changes from deep purple to green to yellow during the healing process. What causes this?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Colorful History of Nail Polish
Today it's second nature to paint your fingernails and toenails. But it's been a long road to get here.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Can You Get Lice in Your Beard?
It's rare but you could find some of those tiny bugs crawling around in your beard. So how did they get there and how you get rid of them?

By Nathan Chandler

Morning vs. Evening Showers: Discuss
Are you morning or an evening person? Showerwise, that is. Experts and ordinary Joes weigh in on which is better.

By Alia Hoyt

You're Probably Not Putting on Enough Sunscreen
SPF30 will protect more like SPF 15 if you don't apply as much sunscreen as the experts recommend. And a study showed that most people put on far too little. But what's the right amount anyway?

By Dave Roos

Many Hair Care Products for Black Women Contain Hormone Disrupters
A new study found that black women are exposed to hazardous chemicals in the hair care products they use — often unknowingly.

By Alia Hoyt

A Hairy History of Eyebrow Trends
From thin to thick and back again, we take a pictorial look at eyebrow fashion over the last 100 years.

By Alia Hoyt

Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos
The American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in for the first time on the safety of tattoos and piercings for teenagers.

By Diana Brown

Midnight Snacks Could Lead to … Sunburn?
Researchers from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center have made a connection in mice between late-night eating and an increased risk of sunburn.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Chemists Are on the Hunt for a Long-lasting Sunscreen
Though sunscreen has protected our skin for decades, scientists still have questions about the intricacies of its photoprotective properties.

By Jesslyn Shields

I Got Tattooed With a Protostar … For Science!
A tattoo artist created 18 pieces of art inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope. Our Fw:Thinking host Jonathan Strickland now sports one of them on his back.

By Jonathan Strickland

Research May Show Why Acne Today Means Younger-looking Skin Tomorrow
Scientists have long known that people who get acne early in their lives are rewarded with younger-looking skin in later years. Now, they've found one reason why.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

How Long Can Human Fingernails Grow?
You can grow your nails to some serious lengths, but would you want to?

By Laurie L. Dove

How Itches Work
Although everyone itches, the reasoning behind it has puzzled scientists for decades. They're also trying to figure out why scratching an itch relieves it — and feels so good.

By Meisa Salaita