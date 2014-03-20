Health
Skin Care
Hair Care

Hair Care

The hair care section covers what you need to know about hair products, accessories, treatments and more. Explore hair care tips and tricks at HowStuffWorks.

Is beer really good for your hair?

Is beer really good for your hair?

How quickly does hair grow?

How quickly does hair grow?

Why does the hair on your arms stay short, while the hair on your head can grow very long?

Why does the hair on your arms stay short, while the hair on your head can grow very long?

Straight Talk: Hair Straightening -- What are my options?

Straight Talk: Hair Straightening -- What are my options?

Good Hair Days: A Case of Good Chemistry

Good Hair Days: A Case of Good Chemistry

How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?

How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?

Many Hair Care Products for Black Women Contain Hormone Disrupters

Many Hair Care Products for Black Women Contain Hormone Disrupters

Making Your Own Hair Gel is So Easy

Making Your Own Hair Gel is So Easy

Making Your Own Hair Gel is So Easy

FIND OUT MORE

How quickly does hair grow?

FIND OUT MORE

Is beer really good for your hair?

FIND OUT MORE

How to Make Hair Products

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?
How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?

When was the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? Or bought a new one? Maybe it's time.

By Sharise Cunningham

Many Hair Care Products for Black Women Contain Hormone Disrupters
Many Hair Care Products for Black Women Contain Hormone Disrupters

A new study found that black women are exposed to hazardous chemicals in the hair care products they use — often unknowingly.

By Alia Hoyt

Is beer really good for your hair?
Is beer really good for your hair?

Hair looking dull and limp lately? Instead of heading to the beauty aisle in search of a new product, you might consider cracking open a brew.

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

Making Your Own Hair Gel is So Easy
Making Your Own Hair Gel is So Easy

Why shell out the dollars, and the resources, for a product that you can make from home? Learn more about making your own hair gel is so easy.

By Elizabeth Seward

Use Vegetable Oil to Condition Your Hair
Use Vegetable Oil to Condition Your Hair

Screw the Pantene. Give your hair a green sheen

By Brian Merchant

5 Ways to Care for Your Hair with Bathroom Items
5 Ways to Care for Your Hair with Bathroom Items

We all know to brush our teeth with toothpaste and rinse our mouths with mouthwash, but it's time to mix up the morning bathroom routine and put these items in your hair.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Samantha Stallard

Straight Talk: Hair Straightening -- What are my options?
Straight Talk: Hair Straightening -- What are my options?

Everyone seems to want straight, sleek hair, and there are more options than ever for taming curls and frizz. From drugstore styling products to four-hour chemical "restructuring" treatments, we'll give you the skinny on going straight.

By Alison Cooper

Advertisement

How to Make Hair Products
How to Make Hair Products

It isn't too hard to make hair products -- great if you are adventurous or on a budget. See how to make hair products, from shampoos to styling aids.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

Good Hair Days: A Case of Good Chemistry
Good Hair Days: A Case of Good Chemistry

Chemistry has everything to do with whether your hair is straight or curly; blond, red, or brown; easily shaped into your favorite style; or a difficult-to-manage unruly mop.

Hair Care Tips
Hair Care Tips

Fortunately, no one needs a salon or expensive products to have hair that looks healthy and stylish. With the right techniques, it can be among your most attractive features. Read our hair-care tips.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

How quickly does hair grow?
How quickly does hair grow?

Anyone who's ever regretted a haircut has wondered about the pace of hair growth. Is there any way to speed it up or slow it down? And why does some people's hair grow so quickly?

Advertisement

Why does the hair on your arms stay short, while the hair on your head can grow very long?
Why does the hair on your arms stay short, while the hair on your head can grow very long?

Hair growth is a somewhat mysterious process. Find out why different hair grows to different lengths.

Hair Replacement Guide
Hair Replacement Guide

Millions of men and women around the globe are affected by thinning hair and severe hair loss. Learn about the various medications and procedures being used to "reverse" these conditions.