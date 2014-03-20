The hair care section covers what you need to know about hair products, accessories, treatments and more. Explore hair care tips and tricks at HowStuffWorks.
When was the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? Or bought a new one? Maybe it's time.
A new study found that black women are exposed to hazardous chemicals in the hair care products they use — often unknowingly.
By Alia Hoyt
Hair looking dull and limp lately? Instead of heading to the beauty aisle in search of a new product, you might consider cracking open a brew.
Why shell out the dollars, and the resources, for a product that you can make from home? Learn more about making your own hair gel is so easy.
We all know to brush our teeth with toothpaste and rinse our mouths with mouthwash, but it's time to mix up the morning bathroom routine and put these items in your hair.
By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Samantha Stallard
Everyone seems to want straight, sleek hair, and there are more options than ever for taming curls and frizz. From drugstore styling products to four-hour chemical "restructuring" treatments, we'll give you the skinny on going straight.
It isn't too hard to make hair products -- great if you are adventurous or on a budget. See how to make hair products, from shampoos to styling aids.
Chemistry has everything to do with whether your hair is straight or curly; blond, red, or brown; easily shaped into your favorite style; or a difficult-to-manage unruly mop.
Fortunately, no one needs a salon or expensive products to have hair that looks healthy and stylish. With the right techniques, it can be among your most attractive features. Read our hair-care tips.
Anyone who's ever regretted a haircut has wondered about the pace of hair growth. Is there any way to speed it up or slow it down? And why does some people's hair grow so quickly?
Hair growth is a somewhat mysterious process. Find out why different hair grows to different lengths.
Millions of men and women around the globe are affected by thinning hair and severe hair loss. Learn about the various medications and procedures being used to "reverse" these conditions.