Coffee Makes You Smarter, Thinner, and Healthier

With only 2 calories per serving, just plain coffee (without the fatty whip, syrups, and sugars) is a great way to get a jolt of energy without having to then use that extra energy to burn it off. More than its lack of calorie content, coffee is also antioxidant rich and studies have shown that it could in fact boost the mood and help you zero in- improving focus and concentration.

Keep reading to learn about 3 other great reasons to drink the caffeinated stuff (and, clearly, you want to choose the organic... then you know you really are smart).

Coffee Makes You Smarter

Drinking coffee boosts women's (but not men's) brainpower, improving performance, decision-making, and memory.

Coffee Makes You Thinner

When it comes to exercise, drinking coffee right before your workout helps up your ability to workout longer and harder, therefore getting a better cardio (heart) workout, burning more calories, and potentially helping you to lose more weight. Coffee has also been shown to help post workout too, minimizing after-exercise muscle pain.

Coffee Makes Your Heart Healthier

Coffee drinkers are less likely to die of heart disease thanks to coffee's ability to help protect the heart against disease (but not stroke). But we're talking A LOT of coffee- more than 6 cups per day for the maximum benefit of a 36% lower risk, and 20% lower risk if you drink 2-4 cups per day!

But… BE CAREFUL If You've Had An Aneurysm

According to a study published in the journal Stroke, coffee and vigorous sex (as well as being startled or angry) can be up the incidence of brain aneurysms in people who have already suffered from brain aneurysms in the past. Why? Aneurysms are the result of the wall of an artery weakening, bulging, and, worst case- bursting. Seems a raise in blood pressure is the root cause. The advice: if you've had an aneurysm, avoid caffeine, and keep your sex low key.

