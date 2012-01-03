Coffee Makes You Smarter, Thinner, and Healthier

" " Feeling slow? This drink will put some pep in your step! QuickieChick.com

With only 2 calories per serving, just plain coffee (without the fatty whip, syrups, and sugars) is a great way to get a jolt of energy without having to then use that extra energy to burn it off. More than its lack of calorie content, coffee is also antioxidant rich and studies have shown that it could in fact boost the mood and help you zero in- improving focus and concentration.

Keep reading to learn about 3 other great reasons to drink the caffeinated stuff (and, clearly, you want to choose the organic... then you know you really are smart).