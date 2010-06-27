Drugs and Alcohol
Find information on alcohol and illegal drugs, caffeine and nicotine, and information on addiction.
DMT users report seeing otherworldly beings or "DMT entities," commonly described as "DMT elves." What's the science behind these reports?
By Kate Morgan
Phenibut is sold in Russia as an anti-anxiety drug. But it's not licensed as medication in many countries because of its side effects. Still it's easy to find online sold as a brain-booster.
Nootropics (also known as smart drugs or cognitive enhancers) are pills, supplements or beverages that are thought to enhance brain function. But experts caution on whether they really do anything.
By Alia Hoyt
Juul dominates the Big Vape market, but the company also has been accused of targeting minors in its television and marketing campaigns. Is Juul breaking or just circumventing the law?
An open bar at an event sounds like an invitation to a good time, but at what cost?
A new study offers some insight into the possible health effects of edible marijuana.
By Chris Opfer
After a night of heavy drinking, it sure would be nice not to wake up with a hangover. Some patches promise to take care of the problem can they really?
By Alia Hoyt
Some people think taking a run after a night of drinking will help them to sweat out a hangover. But is this true?
By Dave Roos
A mere 4 percent of England's drinkers account for 30 percent of the country's alcohol consumption. That's a lot of drinks — and a lot of money.
By Alia Hoyt
Could this groundbreaking drug finally lead the way to the legalization of marijuana?
By John Donovan
Your adult mind could keep developing in the future, if current research with psychedelics bears out.
By Robert Lamb
Marijuana shows promise as the answer to America's opioid crisis. CNN's medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about new research and how CBD and marijuana could save lives.
By John Donovan
Synthetic marijuana use is spiking all over the country, sending people to emergency rooms with some ugly side effects.
By Carrie Tatro
Back in the 1980s and '90s, D.A.R.E. was in almost every American school. But the drug prevention program was shown to have little success at keeping kids away from drugs. With the current opioid crisis, D.A.R.E. is poised for a comeback.
Studies indicate cannabis can help victims of chronic pain without the risk of deadly overdose.
By Jamie Allen
Some people buy "clean urine" off the internet. Others borrow a deposit from a helpful friend. But can labs tell whether your pee is your own or someone else's?
By Alia Hoyt
A new study gives alarming evidence that more Americans than ever meet the diagnostic criteria for alcoholism.
The U.S. is experiencing a widespread opioid epidemic, but some states are seeing especially high numbers of overdoses.
By Alia Hoyt
How much does your personality change when you're drunk? You might be surprised by the findings of a study from the University of Missouri.
Isn't that just one long and toxic cocktail of intense pain?
We talk with addiction specialists and recovering alcoholics to find out whether the host should hold off on the booze, give a heads-up, or do nothing.
By Alia Hoyt
Many Americans who've benefited from using medical marijuana are wondering whether they can get a prescription for their pets, too.
By Dave Roos
With the right diagnosis and in the right doses, the right stimulant can do what it sounds like it shouldn’t: Keep the overstimulated calm and cool.
By John Donovan
Vaping's a pretty new phenomenon, so we're still in the dark as to what an average e-cigarette or vaping user inhales and discharges. That could change soon though.
The city could become the only place in the U.S. to have safe zones where heroin addicts could use drugs under medical supervision.
By Ben Bowlin