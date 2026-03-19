Most Types of Weed Fall Into 4 Categories

1. Durban Poison

Durban Poison is a cannabis strain name, but terms such as pure sativa are not standardized and do not reliably predict product chemical composition or effects. Reported effects for products sold under the name Durban Poison can vary widely and cannot be reliably inferred from the strain name alone.

Anecdotal reports about this strain name vary, and strain names and sativa/indica labels are not reliable indicators of effects. Like other cannabis products, its effects depend on the strain's levels of THC and other cannabinoids.

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2. Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel is a cannabis strain name, but labels such as sativa-dominant hybrid do not reliably predict product chemical composition or effects. The strain gets its name from a strong fuel-like scent.

Measured THC levels and psychoactive effects can vary widely across products sold under the name Sour Diesel. It's commonly considered a "daytime" strain, but time-of-day use preferences vary by person.

3. Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a cannabis strain name, but labels such as sativa-dominant hybrid do not reliably predict product chemical composition or effects, and reported effects vary widely. Many users report a combination of mental stimulation and mild physical relaxation.

Its popularity illustrates how hybrid strains can blend characteristics from different cannabis types. The chemical makeup of products sold under the name Blue Dream can vary widely in THC and other cannabinoids.

4. Green Crack

Green Crack is a cannabis strain name, but labels such as sativa and effect claims such as sharp mental focus are not reliably supported by standardized evidence, and product chemical composition can vary widely. Despite its name, it is simply a cannabis strain and not related to other psychoactive drugs.

Many people choose it for activities that require attention or creativity (even though such effects are not scientifically supported).

5. Girl Scout Cookies (GSC)

Girl Scout Cookies, often shortened to GSC, is a cannabis strain name, but labels such as indica-dominant hybrid do not reliably predict product chemical composition or effects. Measured THC content can vary widely across products sold under the name GSC, and potency cannot be assumed from the strain name alone.

Strains like GSC illustrate how cannabis plants can be bred for a range of THC:CBD ratios.

6. Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake is a cannabis strain name, but labels such as indica-dominant hybrid do not reliably predict product chemical composition or effects. Reported effects vary, and sativa/indica labels are not reliable indicators of effects.

High THC levels in strains like this contribute to their psychoactive effects. However the presence of CBD and other cannabinoids can modify how those effects feel.