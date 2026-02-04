Where Does Cocaine Originate From? All About the Coca Plant

Where does cocaine originate from? It starts with a green shrub called Erythroxylum coca, or simply, the coca plant. Native to the Andes Mountains of South America, this plant has been cultivated for thousands of years by Indigenous communities for its stimulating properties.
While chewing coca leaves provides a mild energy boost and suppresses hunger, the journey from plant to the potent illicit substances like cocaine hydrochloride or crack cocaine involves a lot more chemistry and a lot more risk.
