Where Does Cocaine Originate From? All About the Coca Plant

To make purified cocaine, producers mash coca leaves into a paste called coca paste or cocaine base. This is done by soaking the leaves in gasoline or other solvents, often combined with strong acids such as sulfuric or hydrochloric acid.

Once filtered and dried, this paste is further processed using other chemicals like baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) to create different forms of cocaine.

Advertisement

Cocaine hydrochloride is the most common form—a fine, white powder that’s snorted or dissolved for injection.

Freebase cocaine and crack cocaine are smokable forms made by altering the chemical structure to make them more volatile. Crack cocaine is typically made by cooking cocaine hydrochloride with sodium bicarbonate and water.