15 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Items Ever

It’s no secret that fast foods are among some of the most unhealthy things you can eat, but some choices are better than others and many restaurants are offering low fat, low-carb options… but these 15 foods are not those options. High in calories, loaded with saturated fat and teeming with more sodium than any person should eat…these menu items from popular fast food chains in North America are some of the worst on the market today.
KFC -BBQ Bacon Big Crunch
Serving Size: 279g
Calories: 730
Fat: 35g
Saturated Fat: 9g
Sodium: 1970mg
At only 279g in size, the “Big Crunch” isn’t actually very big –but it does contain some big levels of sodium, fat and calories.
Subway -Footlong Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki
Serving Size: 532g
Calories: 740
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Sodium: 1540mg
The 6inch version of this popular Subway sandwich is actually on the restaurants “Fresh Fit” menu of subs with under 6g of fat. It’s not the fat we’re concerned about here though, as the footlong version contains a shocking 1540mg of sodium.
Taco Bell -Beef Fiesta Taco Salad
Serving Size: 457g
Calories: 780
Fat: 42g
Saturated Fat: 10g
Sodium: 1590mg
Even the salads are a poor choice at popular tex-mex restaurant Taco Bell. The Fiesta Taco Salad with beef has 780 calories and almost 70% of your recommended daily sodium intake.
KFC -Chicken Pot Pie
Serving Size: 400g
Calories: 790
Fat: 45g
Saturated Fat: 37g
Sodium: 1970mg
Quite possibly one of the worst menu options on the KFC menu, the chicken pot pie has tons of calories and sodium but what’s more alarming is the amount of saturated fat.
Arby’s -Roast Turkey Bacon and Ranch Sandwich
Serving Size: 344g
Calories: 800
Fat: 35g
Saturated Fat: 9g
Sodium: 2250mg
A roast turkey sandwich sounds healthy enough right? Wrong. Arby’s Roast Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich has 800 calories and almost 100% of your daily recommended sodium intake. You’re actually better off eating the classic Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich instead.
Taco Bell -XXL Steak Burrito
Serving Size: 434g
Calories: 840
Fat: 36g
Saturated Fat: 12g
Sodium: 2100mg
When any menu item has “XXL” in the name you just know it’s going to be unhealthy. It’s not just the steak version of this Taco Bell burrito that’s bad either; all 3 varieties on the menu contain over 2000mg of sodium and 800 calories.
Pizza Hut -Personal Meat Lover’s Pizza
Serving Size: 268g
Calories: 850
Fat: 48g
Saturated Fat: 18g
Sodium: 2170mg
A thin crust pizza with tomato sauce and cheese isn’t really all that horrible, but with a doughy thick crust and a staggering 6 types of meats, the personal size meat lover’s pizza from Pizza Hut contains an artery-clogging 48g of fat and almost 95% of your recommended sodium intake.
Burger King -Large Oreo Shake
Serving Size: 20oz
Calories: 970
Fat: 27g
Saturated Fat: 17g
Sodium: 610mg
Burger King’s Oreo shake isn’t quite as bad as another Oreo flavored beverage mentioned later on in this list but it still has close to 1000 calories and a surprising amount of sodium for a sweet dessert.
Panera Bread -Large Mac and Cheese
Serving Size: 2 cups
Calories: 980
Fat: 61g
Saturated Fat: 26g
Sodium: 2030mg
This favorite side dish at popular lunch chain Panera Bread has an artery-clogging 980 calories and 61g of fat in the large size portion. What’s even worse (if you can believe it) is that this dish has over 2000mg of sodium. We hope those ordering the large size of this calorie-laden creation are eating it as their only meal!
Dunkin Donuts -Large Frozen Mocha Coffee Coolatta
Serving Size: 32oz
Calories: 990
Fat: 47g
Saturated Fat: 29g
Sodium: 170mg
Millions of people start their day with a morning coffee, and in the summer, maybe a frozen coffee but you might want to think twice if you’re ordering from Dunkin Donuts. The large frozen mocha coffee Coolatta starts your day with nearly 1000 calories and roughly the same amount of fat as 14 strips of bacon.
McDonald’s -Large Triple Thick Chocolate Shake
Serving Size: 698g
Calories: 1160
Fat: 29g
Saturated Fat: 18g
Sodium: 860mg
McDonald’s Triple Thick Chocolate shake is available at Canadian locations and (somewhat surprisingly) contains more calories, fat and sodium than the chocolate shakes available in the US restaurants. At 1160 calories for a large size, we suggest only indulging in this ice creamy treat once in a blue moon (if ever).
Burger King -Triple Whopper Sandwich
Serving Size: 455g
Calories: 1160
Fat: 75g
Saturated Fat: 27g
Sodium: 1050mg
This mega-burger has a whopping 75g of fat (pun absolutely intended) in its 3 quarter-pound beef patties topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onions and mayonnaise and surprisingly its calories even outweigh the sodium (which is still high). Add cheese and you basically have a heart attack on a bun.
Carl’s Jr -½ Pound Mile High Bacon Thickburger
Serving Size: 427g
Calories: 1230
Fat: 88g
Saturated Fat: 33g
Sodium: 2340mg
If you thought the triple Whopper was unhealthy, cover your eyes; because the ½ pound Mile High Bacon Thickburger from Carl’s Jr packs in more fat, calories and sodium in a smaller size. This Carl’s creation has more calories, 13g more fat, and over TWICE the amount of sodium as the BK burger above.
Sonic -SuperSonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Serving Size: 396g
Calories: 1240
Fat: 87g
Saturated Fat: 35g
Sodium: 1690mg
Watch out BK and Carl’s Jr; while your burgers are supremely unhealthy, there’s still another heart-stopper that takes the place of worst burger on this list. The SuperSonic bacon double cheeseburger from America’s Drive-In is smaller than both the triple Whopper and mile high Thickburger in size and yet it contains more calories and saturated fat. Scary.
Sonic -Large Oreo Sonic Blast
Serving Size: 830g
Calories: 1780
Fat: 93g
Saturated Fat: 60g
Sodium: 1270mg
You probably thought a burger would be the worst menu item on this list. Well… SURPRISE! The most unhealthy item is actually a dessert. The large Oreo Blast from Sonic contains nearly a full day’s worth of calories, a staggering amount of sodium for a sweet treat and as much fat as 28 strips of bacon.
