15 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Items Ever

It’s no secret that fast foods are among some of the most unhealthy things you can eat, but some choices are better than others and many restaurants are offering low fat, low-carb options… but these 15 foods are not those options. High in calories, loaded with saturated fat and teeming with more sodium than any person should eat…these menu items from popular fast food chains in North America are some of the worst on the market today.

KFC -BBQ Bacon Big Crunch

Serving Size: 279g

Calories: 730

Fat: 35g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Sodium: 1970mg

At only 279g in size, the “Big Crunch” isn’t actually very big –but it does contain some big levels of sodium, fat and calories.

Subway -Footlong Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki

Serving Size: 532g

Calories: 740

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Sodium: 1540mg

The 6inch version of this popular Subway sandwich is actually on the restaurants “Fresh Fit” menu of subs with under 6g of fat. It’s not the fat we’re concerned about here though, as the footlong version contains a shocking 1540mg of sodium.

Taco Bell -Beef Fiesta Taco Salad

Serving Size: 457g

Calories: 780

Fat: 42g

Saturated Fat: 10g

Sodium: 1590mg

Even the salads are a poor choice at popular tex-mex restaurant Taco Bell. The Fiesta Taco Salad with beef has 780 calories and almost 70% of your recommended daily sodium intake.

KFC -Chicken Pot Pie

Serving Size: 400g

Calories: 790

Fat: 45g

Saturated Fat: 37g

Sodium: 1970mg

Quite possibly one of the worst menu options on the KFC menu, the chicken pot pie has tons of calories and sodium but what’s more alarming is the amount of saturated fat.

Arby’s -Roast Turkey Bacon and Ranch Sandwich

Serving Size: 344g

Calories: 800

Fat: 35g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Sodium: 2250mg

A roast turkey sandwich sounds healthy enough right? Wrong. Arby’s Roast Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich has 800 calories and almost 100% of your daily recommended sodium intake. You’re actually better off eating the classic Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich instead.

Taco Bell -XXL Steak Burrito

Serving Size: 434g

Calories: 840

Fat: 36g

Saturated Fat: 12g

Sodium: 2100mg

When any menu item has “XXL” in the name you just know it’s going to be unhealthy. It’s not just the steak version of this Taco Bell burrito that’s bad either; all 3 varieties on the menu contain over 2000mg of sodium and 800 calories.

Pizza Hut -Personal Meat Lover’s Pizza

Serving Size: 268g

Calories: 850

Fat: 48g

Saturated Fat: 18g

Sodium: 2170mg

A thin crust pizza with tomato sauce and cheese isn’t really all that horrible, but with a doughy thick crust and a staggering 6 types of meats, the personal size meat lover’s pizza from Pizza Hut contains an artery-clogging 48g of fat and almost 95% of your recommended sodium intake.

Burger King -Large Oreo Shake

Serving Size: 20oz

Calories: 970

Fat: 27g

Saturated Fat: 17g

Sodium: 610mg

Burger King’s Oreo shake isn’t quite as bad as another Oreo flavored beverage mentioned later on in this list but it still has close to 1000 calories and a surprising amount of sodium for a sweet dessert.

Panera Bread -Large Mac and Cheese

Serving Size: 2 cups

Calories: 980

Fat: 61g

Saturated Fat: 26g

Sodium: 2030mg

This favorite side dish at popular lunch chain Panera Bread has an artery-clogging 980 calories and 61g of fat in the large size portion. What’s even worse (if you can believe it) is that this dish has over 2000mg of sodium. We hope those ordering the large size of this calorie-laden creation are eating it as their only meal!

Dunkin Donuts -Large Frozen Mocha Coffee Coolatta

Serving Size: 32oz

Calories: 990

Fat: 47g

Saturated Fat: 29g

Sodium: 170mg

Millions of people start their day with a morning coffee, and in the summer, maybe a frozen coffee but you might want to think twice if you’re ordering from Dunkin Donuts. The large frozen mocha coffee Coolatta starts your day with nearly 1000 calories and roughly the same amount of fat as 14 strips of bacon.

McDonald’s -Large Triple Thick Chocolate Shake

Serving Size: 698g

Calories: 1160

Fat: 29g

Saturated Fat: 18g

Sodium: 860mg

McDonald’s Triple Thick Chocolate shake is available at Canadian locations and (somewhat surprisingly) contains more calories, fat and sodium than the chocolate shakes available in the US restaurants. At 1160 calories for a large size, we suggest only indulging in this ice creamy treat once in a blue moon (if ever).

Burger King -Triple Whopper Sandwich

Serving Size: 455g

Calories: 1160

Fat: 75g

Saturated Fat: 27g

Sodium: 1050mg

This mega-burger has a whopping 75g of fat (pun absolutely intended) in its 3 quarter-pound beef patties topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onions and mayonnaise and surprisingly its calories even outweigh the sodium (which is still high). Add cheese and you basically have a heart attack on a bun.

Carl’s Jr -½ Pound Mile High Bacon Thickburger

Serving Size: 427g

Calories: 1230

Fat: 88g

Saturated Fat: 33g

Sodium: 2340mg

If you thought the triple Whopper was unhealthy, cover your eyes; because the ½ pound Mile High Bacon Thickburger from Carl’s Jr packs in more fat, calories and sodium in a smaller size. This Carl’s creation has more calories, 13g more fat, and over TWICE the amount of sodium as the BK burger above.

Sonic -SuperSonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Serving Size: 396g

Calories: 1240

Fat: 87g

Saturated Fat: 35g

Sodium: 1690mg

Watch out BK and Carl’s Jr; while your burgers are supremely unhealthy, there’s still another heart-stopper that takes the place of worst burger on this list. The SuperSonic bacon double cheeseburger from America’s Drive-In is smaller than both the triple Whopper and mile high Thickburger in size and yet it contains more calories and saturated fat. Scary.

Sonic -Large Oreo Sonic Blast

Serving Size: 830g

Calories: 1780

Fat: 93g

Saturated Fat: 60g

Sodium: 1270mg

You probably thought a burger would be the worst menu item on this list. Well… SURPRISE! The most unhealthy item is actually a dessert. The large Oreo Blast from Sonic contains nearly a full day’s worth of calories, a staggering amount of sodium for a sweet treat and as much fat as 28 strips of bacon.