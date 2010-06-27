Food & Nutrition

Health
Can you prevent heart disease with holiday foods?

Top 5 Anti-aging Vitamins

Healthy For a Lifetime

A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours

Should We Be Worried About Nitrates in Our Food?

It's True: Eating Too Many Carrots Can Turn Your Skin Orange

Do You Need Soap to Get Your Dishes Clean?

How Salmonella Can Wind Up in Your Breakfast Cereal

The FDA and America's Frightening Food System

U.S. Workers Get 1,292 Extra Calories per Week From Snacks at Work

Do Nutrition Labels on Restaurant Menus Trim Down Calorie Consumption?

Salt: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do

What Makes a Food 'Natural'?

20 Healthiest Foods Pictures

Edible Cactus: Natural Food

How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry

The Case for and Against Taking Fish Oil Pills

You Might Need Half as Much Vitamin D as Previously Thought

The Nutrients You Need to Stay Vital

Do fat-free foods really make you fat?

How Nutrition Works

How can you tell organic foods are pesticide free?

A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours

A landmark study showed that switching from salt to a salt substitute could lower the risk of strokes, heart disease and premature death.

By Alia Hoyt

How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry

Supplements promise the moon – lose weight, end depression, stop smoking, sleep better, get young again! The supplement industry grew to massive proportions by offering up perfection in a pill.

By Conor Heffernan

Should We Be Worried About Nitrates in Our Food?

Nitrates are found not only in processed meats, but also naturally occur in green vegetables as well. So, are they dangerous?

By Alia Hoyt

It's True: Eating Too Many Carrots Can Turn Your Skin Orange

Everybody knows that carrots are good for you, but what happens if you eat too many of them?

By Laurie L. Dove

Can Foods Really Bolster Your Immune System?

It's something we hear or read a lot: Certain foods can help your immune system. But what does that really mean? And is there any science behind it?

By Maria C. Hunt

What Is Kefir, and Is It Good for You?

Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt, said to be full of good gut bacteria and capable of lowering blood sugar and bad cholesterol. Sounds great, but does the hype match the reality?

By Laurie L. Dove

6 Anti-inflammatory Foods You Should Be Eating

Some foods have been linked with making the body less inflamed. But what is inflammation anyway and how can food make it better?

By Alia Hoyt

Bagel, Muffin or Doughnut: Which Is the Best and Worst, Healthwise?

When you're grabbing something to go with your coffee in the morning, which of these three baked treats will do the least damage to your health?

By Alia Hoyt

6 Fruits Loaded With Sugar

We all know we should eat more fruit, but you may want to limit your intake of these six.

By Alia Hoyt

Is Kimchi Good or Bad for You?

Kimchi has a reputation for being a healthy dish, thanks to the vegetables, spices and fermentation process that promotes healthy bacteria. But are there any drawbacks?

By Alia Hoyt

10 'Healthy' Foods That Really Aren't

Did you really want that protein bar or do you just think it's better for you than a cookie? Maybe it is, maybe it isn't.

By Alia Hoyt

Is Microwave Popcorn Really Dangerous?

Or is this just a load of hot air?

By Alia Hoyt

The Great Egg-Cholesterol Debate Just Got More Scrambled

Confused about whether to embrace or avoid eating eggs if you're watching your cholesterol? A new, large study suggests you should avoid eggs, but nutritionists aren't all convinced.

By Alia Hoyt

Do Microgreens Deliver Macro Nutrition?

Microgreens are all the rage now and many people swear that they're tastier and healthier than the bigger vegetables. But what does the science say?

By Alia Hoyt

U.S. Workers Get 1,292 Extra Calories per Week From Snacks at Work

Put down the donuts! Free food on the job can be hazardous to your health.

By Nathan Chandler

Is Hummus Really Healthy?

Hummus is a chickpea dip that has surged in popularity in the U.S. over the past decade. It sure seems healthy but is it really?

By Alia Hoyt

What the Heck Is in Movie Theater Popcorn?

Are you really sure you want to know?

By Carrie Tatro

Got Milk? It Might Depend on Whether It Came From a Cow or a Plant

The FDA is considering whether to enforce a rule that restricts usage of the term 'milk' to dairy products. But makers of plant-based milks like soy milk and almond milk are fighting back.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Going Nuts for Nuts Could Improve Your Health

A slew of new research suggests eating more nuts is not just good for your heart, but it's also good for your waistline.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Do You Need Soap to Get Your Dishes Clean?

We spend millions on dishwashing detergents every year, but how necessary is soap to the cleanliness of our dishes?

By Carrie Tatro

Actually, We're Not Overdoing It on the Salt

A worldwide study found that although most people consumed more salt than was recommended, it wasn't enough to do damage to their heart health. And there wasn't much of a link between sodium consumption and heart attacks.

By Alia Hoyt

How Salmonella Can Wind Up in Your Breakfast Cereal

Sure you can get salmonella from eating contaminated produce or meat, but your beloved breakfast cereal? Really?

By Shaun Chavis

The FDA and America's Frightening Food System

The FDA is supposed to ensure the foods we eat are safe. But do you know what's in the foods you're eating?

By Diana Brown

Why Are People Eating Activated Charcoal?

Activated charcoal is making its way into smoothies, pills and food of all kinds these days. What's the truth behind the health claims?

By Laurie L. Dove

The Case for and Against Taking Fish Oil Pills

Is something fishy with all those fish oil supplements?

By John Donovan