Food & Nutrition

Food and nutrition affect both body and mind. Learn about all aspects of food and nutrition, from vitamins to aging to natural foods.
Topics to Explore:
A landmark study showed that switching from salt to a salt substitute could lower the risk of strokes, heart disease and premature death.
By Alia Hoyt
Supplements promise the moon – lose weight, end depression, stop smoking, sleep better, get young again! The supplement industry grew to massive proportions by offering up perfection in a pill.
Nitrates are found not only in processed meats, but also naturally occur in green vegetables as well. So, are they dangerous?
By Alia Hoyt
Everybody knows that carrots are good for you, but what happens if you eat too many of them?
It's something we hear or read a lot: Certain foods can help your immune system. But what does that really mean? And is there any science behind it?
Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt, said to be full of good gut bacteria and capable of lowering blood sugar and bad cholesterol. Sounds great, but does the hype match the reality?
Some foods have been linked with making the body less inflamed. But what is inflammation anyway and how can food make it better?
By Alia Hoyt
When you're grabbing something to go with your coffee in the morning, which of these three baked treats will do the least damage to your health?
By Alia Hoyt
We all know we should eat more fruit, but you may want to limit your intake of these six.
By Alia Hoyt
Kimchi has a reputation for being a healthy dish, thanks to the vegetables, spices and fermentation process that promotes healthy bacteria. But are there any drawbacks?
By Alia Hoyt
Did you really want that protein bar or do you just think it's better for you than a cookie? Maybe it is, maybe it isn't.
By Alia Hoyt
Or is this just a load of hot air?
By Alia Hoyt
Confused about whether to embrace or avoid eating eggs if you're watching your cholesterol? A new, large study suggests you should avoid eggs, but nutritionists aren't all convinced.
By Alia Hoyt
Microgreens are all the rage now and many people swear that they're tastier and healthier than the bigger vegetables. But what does the science say?
By Alia Hoyt
Put down the donuts! Free food on the job can be hazardous to your health.
Hummus is a chickpea dip that has surged in popularity in the U.S. over the past decade. It sure seems healthy but is it really?
By Alia Hoyt
Are you really sure you want to know?
By Carrie Tatro
The FDA is considering whether to enforce a rule that restricts usage of the term 'milk' to dairy products. But makers of plant-based milks like soy milk and almond milk are fighting back.
A slew of new research suggests eating more nuts is not just good for your heart, but it's also good for your waistline.
We spend millions on dishwashing detergents every year, but how necessary is soap to the cleanliness of our dishes?
By Carrie Tatro
A worldwide study found that although most people consumed more salt than was recommended, it wasn't enough to do damage to their heart health. And there wasn't much of a link between sodium consumption and heart attacks.
By Alia Hoyt
Sure you can get salmonella from eating contaminated produce or meat, but your beloved breakfast cereal? Really?
By Shaun Chavis
The FDA is supposed to ensure the foods we eat are safe. But do you know what's in the foods you're eating?
By Diana Brown
Activated charcoal is making its way into smoothies, pills and food of all kinds these days. What's the truth behind the health claims?
Is something fishy with all those fish oil supplements?
By John Donovan