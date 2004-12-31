Are routine check-ups for men really necessary?

One of the many questions being asked about medical care these days is whether the routine check-up really keeps you healthy.

The value of check-ups and their frequency depends mainly on your age and gender. Your personal and family medical history are also important.

The following exams, measurements and lab tests help identify treatable problems early. For many medical conditions, early treatment can help prevent more serious problems.

If you have any ongoing health problems you will probably need to see your provider more often. These schedules should be used for "well care."

In addition to seeing the health care provider regularly, you should try to maintain your weight at a comfortable, health level and do frequent physical activity or get regular exercise.

The recommendations listed below are based on guidelines developed by the American Academy of Family Physicians and the U.S. Preventative Health Task Force. They are guidelines for how often you should get routine check-ups by your health care provider:

MEN 18-39 YEARS OLD:

Every Year

Dental exam

Every 2-3 Years

Blood pressure, height and weight measurements, and brief physical

Every 5 Years

Cholesterol check

MEN 40-65 YEARS OLD:

Every Year

Physical exam for cancer (skin, thyroid, lymph nodes, prostate and rectum)

Dental exam

Every 1-2 Years

Height/weight measurements

Blood Pressure check

Stool sample check for blood

Vision and glaucoma check

Every 3-5 Years

Cholesterol check

Blood sugar check

Sigmoidoscopy after age 50 for colon cancer

MEN OVER 65 YEARS OLD:

Every Year

Height/weight measurements

Blood pressure check

Physical exam for cancers (skin, thyroid, lymph nodes, prostate and rectum)

Stool sample check for blood

Dental exam

Every 1-3 Years

Thyroid hormone check

Blood count

Cholesterol check

Blood sugar check

Hearing check

Vision and Glaucoma check

Lab tests or urine sample

Every 3-5 Years

Sigmoidoscopy for colon cancer

What Immunizations Do You Need?

As an adult you should have the following shots:

Influenza every year

Tetanus booster at least every 10 years for lockjaw

Pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine at age 65

Should You Have a PSA Test?

Prostate specific antigen (PSA) is a blood test that can be helpful in detecting prostate cancer. There is some controversy, however, about the value of the PSA test and whether is should be done routinely for men over a certain age. Ask your health care provider whether he/she recommends a PSA in your specific situation.