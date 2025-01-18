The 3 Most Walkable Cities in the U.S. Are on the East Coast

The 2023 Foot Traffic Ahead Report was co-authored by Michael Rodriguez, AICP and Christopher B. Leinberger from The George Washington University School of Business.

1. Washington, D.C.

The most walkable city was Washington D.C., our nation's capital. The city's downtown area and landmarks, including the National Mall, are all easily accessible on foot. It also boasts a robust public transit system, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), that is affordable and can take you to Virginia and Maryland suburbs.

2. New York City, NY

According to the 2023 U.S. Census, 57 precent of New York City workers walked or took public transportation to work, only about 25 percent drove and the rest worked from home.

From Central Park to West Village, Chelsea, the Upper East Side, Washington Square Park and Times Square, New York City is made for walking. Manhattan's straightforward grid system — where streets all run east to west, and avenues go north to south — makes it simple for walkers to navigate.

3. Boston, MA

Boston boasts many walkable neighborhoods, including Beacon Hill, Back Bay and the North End. The Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile (4-km) route marked by a red brick line, guides pedestrians through 16 historic landmarks, including Paul Revere’s house and the Old North Church.

The city also has a seasonal event called Open Newbury Street, where they close Newbury Street to cars for a whole Sunday in order to encourage walking. It started in 2016, and in 2023, Open Newbury Street was expanded to 16 consecutive Sundays.

4. San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's compact size (47 square miles or 122 square km) and its extensive transit system — with BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit), Muni buses and streetcars — makes the city extremely easy to navigate on foot.

The only challenge to walking are its many hilly streets, but as you get your glutes working, you can enjoy scenic views of the bay and bridges.

5. Chicago, IL

The Windy City is known for pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, crosswalks and car-free zones. Walkers can enjoy the scenery on the Chicago Riverwalk and the Magnificent Mile, or they can explore shops and eateries by foot at the Loop, River North, East Ukrainian Village and Old Town. The Chicago Transit Authority system of buses and trains also make getting around without a car easy.

6. Seattle, WA

Seattle, the Emerald City, has embraced walkability with neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, Ballard and Fremont. Landmarks in Downtown Seattle like Pike Place Market, the Seattle Art Museum and the waterfront area are also very pedestrian-friendly. The city's steep hills challenge walkers but offer stunning views.

7. Portland, OR

Portland boasts an extensive network of walking paths and bike lanes, connecting parks and busy urban areas. The MAX Light Rail, streetcars and buses make it easy to get around without a car. And the city offers many nature parks, including Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Forest Park.

8. Atlanta, GA

Atlanta is walkable in its core neighborhoods like Midtown and Downtown, thanks to the BeltLine, a multiuse trail that connects parks, restaurants and shops. There is also easy access to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).

9. Pittsburg, PA

Pittsburgh's bridges create natural walkable corridors over its many rivers, and the city's compact design make it walkable in key areas like the Strip District and Shadyside. The Three Rivers Heritage Trail also offers scenic walking routes along the city’s waterways.

10. Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's downtown has seen revitalization efforts that encourage walking, including bike lanes, public parks and proximity to cultural hubs like Playhouse Square. Neighborhoods like Ohio City and Tremont are also known for their walkable, lively streets filled with restaurants, breweries and local shops.

11. Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Inner Harbor and historic neighborhoods like Fell's Point are ideal for walking, with cobblestone streets and waterfront views. The Charm City Circulator, a free bus system, enhances walkability by connecting pedestrians to major attractions and transit hubs.

12. Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis has an extensive 9.5-mile enclosed Skyway System that makes the city walkable even when the temperature drops under 0 degrees or it gets too hot to handle.

13. Philadelphia, PA

Known for its colonial history, Philadelphia offers a blend of walkable areas and green spaces. Tourists can easily walk from attractions like the Liberty Bell and Center City to Reading Terminal Market when they visit Philadelphia.

14. Denver, CO

Denver's city center and surrounding neighborhoods have become increasingly pedestrian-friendly because the city has invested in sidewalk expansions and mixed-use developments.

15. Houston, TX

Areas like Downtown, Midtown, and the Museum District offer walkable environments with mixed-use developments and wide sidewalks.

16. Columbus, OH

Columbus' Short North Arts District and German Village are some of its most walkable areas. The Scioto Mile along the riverfront is also pedestrian-friendly with parks and recreational spaces.

17. Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's Downtown and Crossroads Arts District offer walkable areas, and the free KC Streetcar system adds to the city’s pedestrian appeal.

18. Los Angeles, CA

While known for its car culture that takes drivers slowly from one side of town to another, L.A. is pretty walkable as long as you're staying in certain neighborhoods. Areas like Downtown L.A., Koreatown, Hollywood and Santa Monica have higher walkability scores.