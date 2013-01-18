Environmental Health

Pollutants, toxic products and industry activities in the environment can impact your health. See what you need to know about environmental health concerns.

What Are PFAS, and Why Is the EPA Warning About Them?

The Environmental Protection Agency released new water health advisories for PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals" June 15, 2022. An environmental health scientist explains what this means for you and the environment.

By Kathryn Crawford

Phthalates Are Everywhere and Scientists Are Worried

You might not have heard the word phthalates, but you've been exposed to them. They're chemicals that make plastics stronger and they're in just about everything you touch. But are they harmful to your health?

By Stephanie Parker

People's Bodies Now Run Cooler Than 'Normal' – Even in the Bolivian Amazon

In the U.S., normal body temperature has been dropping over the past 150 years. People run cooler today than they did two centuries ago. Why is that?

By Michael Gurven & Thomas Kraft

Should You Always Take Off Your Shoes in Your Home?

Some people feel you track a lot of germs and dirt into your home if you keep your street shoes on inside, but studies have shown it's not that bad.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Dirty Is Your Shower Head?

It's probably dirtier than you think.

By Laurie L. Dove

Plastic Pollution Is Showing Up in Our Poop

Microplastics in our poop indicate that even our food supply isn't safe from our plastic problem.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Is Breathing the New Smoking?

A new app analyzes air pollution and its equivalence to cigarette smoking.

By Carrie Tatro

When It Comes to Air Pollution, the Tiniest Particles Might Be the Worst

Increasing scientific evidence shows that ultrafine particles are especially hazardous to health.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Used Books May Be Germy, But They Won't Make You Sick

From libraries to used book stores, books get passed from hand to dirty hand. How safe are they to handle?

By Carrie Tatro

Why Do People Find Leaf Blowers So Irritating?

Does the sound of a leaf blower make you mad? There might be a physical reason for it.

By Laurie L. Dove

Human-caused CO2 Emissions Could Decrease Grain Protein, Risking Health of Millions

New research shows that human-caused CO2 emissions could decrease the nutritional value of staples like rice and wheat. But there are ways we can prepare.

By Jesslyn Shields

Hundreds of Scientists Call for Tighter Limits on Common Antibacterial Chemical

Hundreds of scientists and doctors are calling for stronger restrictions on antibacterial chemicals that show up in yoga mats, cosmetics, and even toothpaste.

By Laurie L. Dove

Long-term Exposure to Aircraft Noise Linked to High Blood Pressure

The latest study on airport noise spotlights the potentially negative relationship between aircraft sounds and human health.

By Laurie L. Dove

Glacier Cave Explorers Hunt Vanishing Beauty, Scientific Evidence

The icy spectacles are growing in many places, with the help of glacial melt and warmer summers.

By Kate Kershner

U.S. Gets a C- on Ocean Health

What’s behind the mediocre grade, and who gave it?

By Kate Kershner

There's a Big Battle Going on in the Grand Canyon

And it concerns a proposed development that will, depending on whom you talk to, spoil one of the world's natural wonders or build a better future for the Navajo people.

By John Donovan

Secret U.S. Nuclear Base Threatened by Melting Ice

Codenamed Project Iceworm, the facility has been abandoned since 1967, but melting ice could become a problem for the once secret base.

By Jonathan Strickland

France Becomes the First Country to Ban Disposable Plastic Cups, Plates

By 2020 some will say au revoir to disposable, single-use plastic goods. Will the rest of the world follow this trendsetting nation?

By Christopher Hassiotis

Tote Bag Needs 21 Uses to Be More Sustainable Than Plastic, Study Finds

Most people don’t reuse their totes enough to have an environmental impact, survey says.

By Dave Roos

10 Common Indoor Air Pollutants

You spend one third of your life asleep. But you spend your entire life breathing. Learn more about these 10 common indoor air pollutants.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

How Electric Cars and Hybrids Affect Your Health

Some worry that the electromagnetic fields lead to cancer. Learn more about how electric cars and hybrids affect your health.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

How to Avoid BPA Exposure from Cash Register Receipts

A few simple changes to your shopping routine can avoid potential risks. Learn more about avoiding BPA exposure from cash register receipts.

By NaturallySavvy.com Contributor