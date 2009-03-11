5 Things You Should Know: Germ Fighting

While many of us think a clean house is a germ-free house, it turns out we don't need to scrub from floor to ceiling to keep the microbes away. Instead, aim to spot clean the germ havens in your home once a week or more. Handles of all sorts, for example, are germ factories. A Hygiene Council survey found that kitchen and bathroom faucet handles carried thousands of bacteria per square inch, more than 13,000 bacteria per square inch in the kitchen and about 6,000 in the bathroom.

You don't need to be obsessive, but a good suggestion is to clean everything you use regularly with disinfectant sprays or wipes. A few examples: Phones, remote controls, light switches, computer keyboards and handles (including faucets, toilets, cabinets, doorknobs and the refrigerator). And don't forget the big dirty stuff, like trash cans.

