5 Things You Should Know: Germ Fighting

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans catch roughly 1 billion colds each year, and families spend more than $3 billion in over-the-counter cold relief annually. Sound familiar?.
Germs breed faster than bunnies. In less than 24 hours one single bacteria cell can multiply to more than 8 million -- and it only takes 10 bacteria cells to make you sick. Keep them at bay with five germ-fighting tips, beginning first with how to smartly disinfect around your home.
