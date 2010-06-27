Preventive Care

Preventative care and services are performed in an effort to prevent major illness or injury. Learn about some of the different types of preventative care you can take along with specific prevention for men, women and children.

Should Everyone Get a Monkeypox Vaccine?
We talked to a virologist who answers six questions about how the monkeypox vaccines work, who can get them and how well they prevent infection.

By Maureen Ferran

Should You Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot Now or Wait Until Fall?
Two immunologists weigh the options.

By Prakash Nagarkatti & Mitzi Nagarkatti

Do You Need a Second COVID-19 Booster Shot?
One epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers.

By Katelyn Jetelina

New CORBEVAX COVID-19 Vaccine Huge for Low-income Countries
The CORBEVAX vaccine was developed with global access in mind. It is a low-cost, easy-to-produce and -transport vaccine and the $7 million needed for development was provided by philanthropists.

By Maureen Ferran

How Do You Know if Your COVID-19 Vaccine Is Still Effective?
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people who were previously vaccinated are now being asked to get booster shots. Is there a way to know whether your previous shot might still be valid?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Are Our Vaccine Doses Different at Different Ages? An Immunologist Explains
Our immune systems change as we get older, which is why babies and teens can't take the same dose of a vaccine that adults can take.

By Brian Peppers

When It's Best to Administer a COVID-19 Test at Home
Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of coronavirus, but only if you use them properly. We'll tell you when and how to use them.

By Zoë McLaren

Experts Warn Against Off-label Use of COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids
The FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older, but that still leaves children under age 12 ineligible to get vaccinated. Should off-label use be considered to protect them?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What Are Booster Shots and When Do You Need Them?
Vaccines stimulate our immune system to help protect us from a specific disease or virus, like COVID-19. But sometimes that protection wanes and we need additional doses, or booster shots.

By Joanna Thompson

Is It Safe to Travel With Unvaccinated Kids? 6 Questions Answered
When thinking about traveling with unvaccinated children, two types of risk should be considered – the direct risk for the child and the risk of transmission to others.

By William C. Miller

Pfizer Says It's Time for Booster Shots. What Do Experts Think?
Pfizer says COVID-19 booster shots are necessary, but the CDC and FDA say they're not. Are these mixed messages only going to confuse those who are still not vaccinated? We asked some expert vaccinologists for their opinion.

By Joanna Thompson

Why Are There COVID Vaccines But No HIV Vaccines?
When COVID-19 hit the world in 2020, scientists went into overdrive and developed several successful vaccines. Yet the push for an HIV/AIDS vaccine has been going on for nearly 40 years with no viable result. Why?

By Ronald C. Desrosiers

Vaccine Hesitancy Is Nothing New But It Can Be Overcome
Vaccine hesitancy has a long history in the world. Why is that and what can be done to change it?

By Alia Hoyt

What Does Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Pause Mean for You?
The CDC and FDA are halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least until further review. If you got the J&J vaccine, should you be worried?

By William Petri

4 Questions About Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Answered
The FDA found the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective. So how does it differ from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and is one better than the others?

By Maureen Ferran

Two COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Are Gamechangers
While the coronavirus still rages across the globe, Moderna and Pfizer both have achieved more than 90 percent efficacy in their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trials. Does this mean an end to the pandemic is in sight?

By John Donovan

Pharmacists Explain Why Ingredients in Flu Vaccine Won't Hurt You
Many people don't trust vaccines. But the more we know about the flu vaccine, the higher our level of trust will be, and the more people will likely accept a coronavirus vaccine.

By Terri Levien & Anne P. Kim

Why Is It So Hard to Make a Universal Flu Vaccine?
Every year, a version of the flu vaccine must be developed, to compensate for the changes in the flu virus the year before. Will we ever have a one-and-done flu vaccine?

By Alia Hoyt

What Is Social Distancing and How Do We Do It Right?
Social distancing is definitely not something most of us are used to. After all, we humans are social creatures. So what is it exactly, and how are we supposed to do it?

By Patty Rasmussen

Why Hand-washing Beats Hand Sanitizer Hands Down!
Put down the sanitizer and get out the soap! Health experts say washing with soap and water gets more germs off your hands than using the alcohol-based stuff. But why?

By Alia Hoyt

How to Stay Warm in Your Freezing-cold Office
Whether winter is a-knocking at your poorly insulated office – or you have a too-efficient AC in the summertime, we have some creative real-world tips and advice on gadgets to help you stay warm.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Is the HPV Vaccine Suddenly Effective for Adults?
The HPV vaccine used to be only for adolescents, before they were sexually active. Now, the FDA has approved the vaccine for adults as well. What accounts for the change?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Playing Musical Pillows Isn't Helping Your Neck Pain
Chronic neck pain may be a sign of something more serious, but body position and the proper pillow go a long way toward helping you wake up pain-free.

By Alia Hoyt

Liquid Nitrogen 'Dragon's Breath' Cereal: A Dangerous Fad
Liquid nitrogen is a cool new dessert ingredient. But is it safe?

By Jesslyn Shields

Financial Incentives Help Teens Manage Chronic Illness
Adolescence is a notoriously tough time for people with Type 1 diabetes, but a study shows that giving them money might help them manage the illness more effectively.

By Jesslyn Shields