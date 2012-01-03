7 Countries Home to the World's Healthiest People

They live well into their nineties and often times up break the hundred year mark. Their existence is healthy but the underlying reasons are often cultural. In fact, it's not just that individuals take care of themselves; it's a country-wide phenomenon that's based on lifestyle choices.

Why are certain countries home to the world's happiest, healthiest people on Earth? What do they eat? What daily habits are different from other societies?

I set out to answer these questions and along the way I found some striking similarities between these fit nations, spread far and wide across the globe. Read on to learn which countries are home to the world's healthiest people.