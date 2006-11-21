How to Prevent Throat Infections

It's hard to put your best face forward when it's covered in sores, or when it feels as though your throat is being attacked by an invader that has a thousand tiny knives. Understanding -- and preventing -- some of the most common infectious diseases that affect your swallowing will ensure you greet the world with a smile instead of a frown. In this article, you'll find:
- Preventing Cold SoresCold sores are caused by herpes simplex virus type 1, or HSV-1, and they can really affect anyone at anytime. Sharing things that come in contact with your mouth and saliva, such as eating utensils, lip balm, and drinking glasses is a common way of spreading this virus. And since there is no real cure for HSV-1, it's wise to take these prevention suggestions seriously. Learn about cold sores on this page.
- Preventing MonoTeenagers -- specifically those aged 15 to 17 -- are most at risk to develop mononucleosis, commonly known as "the kissing disease." This infection can be spread through more than just kissing, however. Even getting in the path of a sneeze can transmit mono, so arm yourself with the basics on mono, including what symptoms to look out for. You'll find all of this and more in the section.
- Preventing Strep ThroatStrep throat can be diagnosed easily (with a throat culture by your doctor) and can be treated effectively (with antibiotics). If left untreated, however, you could come down with rheumatic fever, which can be very serious. Learn how to prevent strep throat from entering your home as well as what some of the most common symptoms are on this page.
This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.
