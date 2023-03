" " This couple isn't just kissing, they're exchanging helpful bacteria. DCL

You know about antioxidants and you've been religious about your daily dose of Vitamin C, but what else can you do to keep that tickle from creeping up the back of your throat or waking up in sweat-wet sheets and a chill shivering along your spine?

Here are some of the weirder, but equally efficient ways to keep those sick bugs at bay.