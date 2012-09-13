Are facials good for my sensitive skin?

" " Haven't sensitive skin doesn't automatically mean missing out on facials. iStockphoto/ ThinkStock

If you have sensitive skin, you might be a little wary of buying products at the drugstore – you never know if your face will turn into an angry, red disaster. If this sounds like you, you've probably also steered clear of getting facials at a spa. After all, if you can't bring yourself to spend $15 on a new drugstore product, why would you spend $75 to $150 of your hard-earned money on a luxury facial treatment that could make your skin flare up?

On the other hand, you may have heard a spa facial could help, calming your skin and making it healthier. So what's a girl with sensitive skin to do?

Unfortunately, the answer isn't black and white. "Sensitive skin" is a blanket term people use to describe all kinds of skin issues. Are you prone to acne? Then you have sensitive skin. Do you have rosacea? Then you have sensitive skin. Allergic reactions to products? Yep, you're sensitive. Everything from eczema and razor bumps to stinging and itchiness is considered sensitive skin.

Spa facial treatments use lotions, masks and treatments that could cause a flare-up in just about any of these skin conditions – and so can drugstore products, even when they're labeled as being a good choice for sensitive skin. Since "sensitive" means so many different things, there's no telling which skin type or problem it's best for. So if you have trouble with your skin, the best thing to do is to talk to your doctor or a licensed skin specialist, and make a habit of reading up on all the labels before you try something new.

About half of all people have sensitive skin of one sort or another. As a result, it's fairly common to see a sensitive skin facial on the service menu of your local salon or spa, as well as facials designed for specific conditions, like acne and rosacea. So, don't let your sensitive skin prevent you from enjoying what some call the ultimate in relaxation. Talk to your doctor or dermatologist to get an idea of what you should use and what you should avoid. And then take that information to your esthetician or skin care technician before getting a facial, especially any allergies or sensitivities to products you've tried in the past. He or she will be able to walk you through your options and chose a service that should help, not hurt, your skin.