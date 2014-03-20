Spa Health
At the spa, many treatments are offered. Spa health is essential for a well balanced body, but does not have to cost a fortune to maintain. Learn more about spa health and what services are best for you.Take a look at what goes on at the spa and what beauty services are best for you.
Learn More
Floating in a sensory deprivation tank is a form of restricted environmental stimulation therapy. Studies have shown it can be good for your mind and body.
The Finnish people tout the therapeutic benefits of a hot sauna, followed by a cold plunge into a lake. And they would know. They're credited with starting the practice and have been doing it for centuries.
Feeling hungover or rundown? Just walk into an IV drip bar, sit down and roll up your sleeve. Is this a good idea or a fad that will go the way of the sauna suit?
The ancient art of reflexology focuses on pressure points — exclusively on hands and feet — to relieve stress throughout the body. Does it work or just feel good?
Have you ever wondered if the price of beauty is a bit too high? In the case of the bikini line, that price is often razor bumps. How do you get rid of them?
By Sara Elliott
Spas of all stripes are offering cellulite treatments in their menus. Are any of them worth the money?
By Sara Elliott
Though difficult to describe, the results of lomi lomi massage can seem simply out of this world, providing clients with a renewed sense of harmony and well being. Is it right for you?
Stressed out? Hot stone massage is a particularly effective deep-heat technique with a wide range of benefits for those dealing with tension or musculoskeletal issues.
It's simple enough to apply mascara each day, but would it be easier in the long run to dye your lashes instead? What are the pros and cons of eyelash tinting?
By Debra Ronca
During every other season, your hands are fine, but as soon as winter comes, those knuckles just dry up and break open. Why is that?
By Debra Ronca
Rekindle your romance or take it to the next level with an exciting couples massage. Spas offer all kinds of packages and options to make it extra-special.
When you think of exfoliation, you may think of a paste-like salt scrub. But you can get the same benefits without involving oils, rubs or creams. How? Dry it on.
Eyebrow tinting can help make your eyes more noticeable, but if you don't do some research before you go, your eyes could stand out for all the wrong reasons.
The size of your pores can affect the way you feel about your face, but what can you do about them? Can the right facial help you shrink your pores?
Having sensitive skin doesn't necessarily mean you have to skip that luxury facial you've been eyeing. Find out how to make your facial work for you.
Whether you've been tweezing, waxing or shaving those pesky problem hairs, you're probably tired of losing the follicle feud. But is permanent hair removal really permanent?
Moisturizers that lift and firm? Yes, please! Learn more about what these "miracle" products are and how they work.
By Alia Hoyt
Feeling blue today? How about red? Or purple? See what color therapy can do for you.
While heat (as in saunas) has been popular in spas, its polar opposite ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ ice ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ is now getting the star treatment, thanks to cryotherapy. What is it used for?
Massage therapy is a great way for adults to unwind, but what about kids and teens?
By Alia Hoyt
There was a time when body-hair removal was strictly for the ladies, but not anymore. If your guy is looking a bit bushy, here are a few tips on how to get him to start manscaping.
It's easy to take your skin for granted, but as the largest organ in your body, it deserves some judicious attention and protection from the elements.
By Sara Elliott
Treating yourself to a steaming hot bath or shower can help to ease aches and pains for both the body and mind. Or maybe some cold therapy will rejuvenate your tired muscles.
Many massage studios don't offer prenatal massage due to the fact something could go wrong. But does this come down to liability or actual risk?
By Julia Layton
If you suffer from oily skin, you know that face cleansers will only do much. That's where mattifiers come in.