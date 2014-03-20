Spa Health

At the spa, many treatments are offered. Spa health is essential for a well balanced body, but does not have to cost a fortune to maintain. Learn more about spa health and what services are best for you.Take a look at what goes on at the spa and what beauty services are best for you.

Why You May Like Floating in a Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating in a sensory deprivation tank is a form of restricted environmental stimulation therapy. Studies have shown it can be good for your mind and body.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Is Cold-Shocking Your Body After a Sauna a Good Idea?
The Finnish people tout the therapeutic benefits of a hot sauna, followed by a cold plunge into a lake. And they would know. They're credited with starting the practice and have been doing it for centuries.

By Stephanie Vermillion

IV Drip Bars Are a Hot Trend, But Are They Safe?
Feeling hungover or rundown? Just walk into an IV drip bar, sit down and roll up your sleeve. Is this a good idea or a fad that will go the way of the sauna suit?

By Tara Yarlagadda

Reflexology: Bogus, Beneficial or a Bit of Both?
The ancient art of reflexology focuses on pressure points — exclusively on hands and feet — to relieve stress throughout the body. Does it work or just feel good?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How to Get Rid of Razor Bumps in the Bikini Area
Have you ever wondered if the price of beauty is a bit too high? In the case of the bikini line, that price is often razor bumps. How do you get rid of them?

By Sara Elliott

Do cellulite treatments work?
Spas of all stripes are offering cellulite treatments in their menus. Are any of them worth the money?

By Sara Elliott

Benefits of Traditional Hawaiian Lomi Lomi Massage
Though difficult to describe, the results of lomi lomi massage can seem simply out of this world, providing clients with a renewed sense of harmony and well being. Is it right for you?

By Brion O'Connor

Benefits of Hot Stone Therapy
Stressed out? Hot stone massage is a particularly effective deep-heat technique with a wide range of benefits for those dealing with tension or musculoskeletal issues.

By Brion O'Connor

Mascara or Eyelash Tinting?
It's simple enough to apply mascara each day, but would it be easier in the long run to dye your lashes instead? What are the pros and cons of eyelash tinting?

By Debra Ronca

Why Does the Skin on My Knuckles Crack and Bleed in Winter?
During every other season, your hands are fine, but as soon as winter comes, those knuckles just dry up and break open. Why is that?

By Debra Ronca

Woo Her With a Couples Massage
Rekindle your romance or take it to the next level with an exciting couples massage. Spas offer all kinds of packages and options to make it extra-special.

By Caitlin Uttley

Alleviate Dull Skin with Dry Body Exfoliation
When you think of exfoliation, you may think of a paste-like salt scrub. But you can get the same benefits without involving oils, rubs or creams. How? Dry it on.

By Caitlin Uttley

Is eyebrow tinting right for me?
Eyebrow tinting can help make your eyes more noticeable, but if you don't do some research before you go, your eyes could stand out for all the wrong reasons.

By Marie Willsey

Can the right facial shrink large pores?
The size of your pores can affect the way you feel about your face, but what can you do about them? Can the right facial help you shrink your pores?

By Marie Willsey

Are facials good for my sensitive skin?
Having sensitive skin doesn't necessarily mean you have to skip that luxury facial you've been eyeing. Find out how to make your facial work for you.

By Danielle Fisher

How Long Does Laser Hair Removal Last?
Whether you've been tweezing, waxing or shaving those pesky problem hairs, you're probably tired of losing the follicle feud. But is permanent hair removal really permanent?

By Laurie L. Dove

Boost Your Skin With Firming and Lifting Moisturizers
Moisturizers that lift and firm? Yes, please! Learn more about what these "miracle" products are and how they work.

By Alia Hoyt

How does color therapy work?
Feeling blue today? How about red? Or purple? See what color therapy can do for you.

By Sarah Winkler

Is cryotherapy the next big thing in spas?
While heat (as in saunas) has been popular in spas, its polar opposite ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ ice ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ is now getting the star treatment, thanks to cryotherapy. What is it used for?

By Sarah Winkler

How young is too young for massage therapy?
Massage therapy is a great way for adults to unwind, but what about kids and teens?

By Alia Hoyt

How to Introduce Your Guy to Manscaping
There was a time when body-hair removal was strictly for the ladies, but not anymore. If your guy is looking a bit bushy, here are a few tips on how to get him to start manscaping.

By Alison Cooper

How to Prevent Cracked and Dry Skin in the Winter
It's easy to take your skin for granted, but as the largest organ in your body, it deserves some judicious attention and protection from the elements.

By Sara Elliott

Refresh Yourself with Spa Water Treatments
Treating yourself to a steaming hot bath or shower can help to ease aches and pains for both the body and mind. Or maybe some cold therapy will rejuvenate your tired muscles.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Are maternity massages safe for the baby?
Many massage studios don't offer prenatal massage due to the fact something could go wrong. But does this come down to liability or actual risk?

By Julia Layton

5 Benefits of Mattifying Treatments
If you suffer from oily skin, you know that face cleansers will only do much. That's where mattifiers come in.

By Sarah Winkler