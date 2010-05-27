How to Make Skin Care Products

If you want to replenish your skin's beneficial oils and supply it with nutrients, there's no need to buy expensive cosmetics. This gentle cream is as rich as they come.

Equipment:

Measuring spoons

Double boiler

Mixing spoon

Measuring cup

Mixing bowl

Wire whisk or egg beater

Small jar with cover

Ingredients:

Beeswax

Coconut oil

Anhydrous lanolin

Almond oil or heavy mineral oil

Tincture of benzoin

Orange flower water

Note: Buy the ingredients at a pharmacy.

Yield: About 51/2 ounces

Melt 1/2 ounce -- about 1 tablespoon -- of beeswax in a double boiler; add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of anhydrous lanolin, and stir to blend thoroughly. Stir in 2 ounces (1/4 cup) of almond oil or heavy mineral oil, 2 or 3 drops of tincture of benzoin, and 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of orange flower water.

Caution: Almond oil vapors are toxic.

Pour the mixture into a mixing bowl and beat it with a wire whisk or an egg beater until it's creamy. Spoon the cream into a small jar and cover it tightly.

To use, rub the cream into the skin and massage vigorously.