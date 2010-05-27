How to Make Skin Care Products

If you want to replenish your skin's beneficial oils and supply it with nutrients, there's no need to buy expensive cosmetics. This gentle cream is as rich as they come.
Equipment:
- Measuring spoons
- Double boiler
- Mixing spoon
- Measuring cup
- Mixing bowl
- Wire whisk or egg beater
- Small jar with cover
Ingredients:
- Beeswax
- Coconut oil
- Anhydrous lanolin
- Almond oil or heavy mineral oil
- Tincture of benzoin
- Orange flower water
Note: Buy the ingredients at a pharmacy.
Yield: About 51/2 ounces
Melt 1/2 ounce -- about 1 tablespoon -- of beeswax in a double boiler; add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of anhydrous lanolin, and stir to blend thoroughly. Stir in 2 ounces (1/4 cup) of almond oil or heavy mineral oil, 2 or 3 drops of tincture of benzoin, and 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of orange flower water.
Caution: Almond oil vapors are toxic.
Pour the mixture into a mixing bowl and beat it with a wire whisk or an egg beater until it's creamy. Spoon the cream into a small jar and cover it tightly.
To use, rub the cream into the skin and massage vigorously.