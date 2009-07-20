How to Care for Normal Skin

You've been blessed with "normal" skin, but there are still a few things to consider.

Typically, soap and water are perfect for lifting and removing dirt. However the more they lift, the drier your skin can become. Toss in the dry air and cold temperatures and you may find yourself dealing with itchy or flaky skin. If simple soap and water is your cleanser of choice, you might want to consider switching to a mild soap-free cleanser until the first signs of spring appear.

Your normal moisturizer will probably still work, but consider switching to a water- or silicone-based moisturizer during the cold months.