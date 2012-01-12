Scrub Your Face with Baking Soda

" " Photodisc/Getty DCL

Baking soda does so many wonderful things. It can freshen the air in our fridge, power a science fair volcano, unclog sinks and clean stains. I sometimes forget that you can bake with the stuff as well. Today, I've stumbled onto a new non-baking use for baking soda, you can clean your face with it.

Exfoliate with Baking Soda Baking soda makes a top-notch exfoliation. Why? Baking soda is coarse, but not too coarse. It's the best amount of coarse for removing the top layer of dead skin cells, and if applied correctly, it won't cause your sensitive facial skin to become red and irritated.

From the Beauty Brains.

To reap the benefits of exfoliating with baking soda, add a teaspoon of the powder to your facial cleanser, mix well, and massage into skin like you would with a commercial exfoliant. Do this 2-3 times a week or as per your regular exfoliation routine. If you notice that your skin is red or irritated afterwards, try putting in less baking soda and use the treatment at night so that your skin has a chance to get back to normal while you sleep. Remember to always moisturize afterwards!

Acne Treatment I'm not a doctor, and I can't find any medical proof that baking soda clears up acne. However, most people who use the baking soda acne scrub seem to be pleased with it. The Beauty Brains believe that the baking soda may alleviate acne redness through its properties as an exfoliant. And the people at Acne Savvy agree. They recommend:

First, mix a small amount of baking soda (a teaspoon will probably be enough) with water to create a consistent paste. Very gently, massage the baking soda scrub onto your skin. Leave it on for approximately one minute, then rinse clean with lukewarm review. Use a clean towel to pat your face dry.

Why all this is Green Baking soda isn't harmful to the environment. Some soaps and exfoliants can be made with harsh chemicals and over-the-top packaging. Baking soda is pretty benign in those two categories.