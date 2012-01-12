Considering Botox? Try This Skin Plumping Natural Recipe Instead

" " OnRequest Images/Jupiterimages DCL

Yeah, you can have it all. Your high powered career (or at least a job), your adorable gremlins, a smooth gleaming brow, and some extra cash in your bank account. Here's how to accomplish the last two: Ban the Botox!

I know that might seem like a funny thing to write about on a green site--and no I have not imbibed. But I know a lotta women who have, and even more who are on the brink... about to fall over the precipice into that promised land of manageable toxins, stinging shots, but a smooth, younger looking mug. To all of you I say, wait, give me one week, and try the following--bet you'll see huge results. Plus, you can avoid the obvious toxins of Botox and the less-than-so-obvious potential dangers of even expensive conventional creams and treatments.

Of all the really great natural treatments you can do for yourself at home, this one has some of the most pronounced and immediate results I've seen. This all-natural, make it yourself from grocery store supplies, recipe comes from my gorgeous friend Nancy Klein, a domestic diva and a Hollywood wife with a heart as big as the Amazon, a waist as small as Scarlet O Hara's and skin that would make a baby's toosh jealous.

Organic Spinach And Kale Face And Body Mask

Harvard University researchers say the potent antioxidant lutein, found in dark green leafy vegetables, may protect the skin from sun damage. It also may be beneficial to apply lutein directly to the surface of your skin. The cream contains lactic acid, an exfoliant.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound washed organic spinach

1/2 pound washed organic green kale

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup heavy cream

In lead-free ceramic or tempered glass container combine spinach, kale, and 1 T. water. Microwave, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Replace cover and let sit for 3 minutes. Puree in blender with oil and cream until smooth. Apply and let sit for about 8 minutes for full effect. Splash or shower off with warm water finished by a cool rinse to close your pores. The mixture can be kept for about a week in the fridge. Use twice weekly in the dryer climates.

Voila! You're gorgeous... your friends will be wondering, "What have you done?"

Lynda Fassa is Planet Green's babies and family expert. She's the founder of Green Babies organic cotton baby clothes and the author of Green Babies, Sage Moms: The Ultimate Guide to Raising Your Organic Baby, and the forthcoming Green Kids, Sage Families: The Ultimate Guide to Raising Your Organic Family, both from Penguin NAL. Read her previous posts here. Green Babies is a registered trademark of Green Babies, Inc.