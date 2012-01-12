How to Whiten Teeth with Baking Soda and Peroxide

" " Image Source/Getty Images DCL

We're a little body obsessed these days, as a culture, if you ask me. We're constantly comparing ourselves to airbrushed celebrities and magazine-set standards. Of course much of this is a marketing ploy from the advertising companies that work for huge corporations-particularly beauty corporations. Take, for instance, the tooth whitening industry. We have been molded mentally now to believe that our teeth just aren't white enough unless they're as white as the teeth on the model on the tooth whitener commercial. We never consider for a moment the variables involved in an industry like this. (You know, like whether or not that model has been airbrushed or is even showing real teeth when he or she smiles).

Nonetheless, there is a supply where there is a demand and thanks to marketing and advertising like this, there is certainly a demand for these magical tooth whitening products. But why not make them yourself? You may have the necessary goods around your house to whiten your teeth without buying a specific tooth whitener. If you can do this, I encourage you to! You'll save money and do the planet good by not supporting the waste of plastic, cardboard, and paper that so frequently accompanies products like these.

Here's how you can make a tooth whitener yourself:

Mix one teaspoon of baking soda http://www.treehugger.com/files/2007/09/baking_soda.php and a couple drops of hydrogen peroxide together. Use as you would toothpaste.

It's really that easy! If you've got the ingredients at home, why not make it yourself?