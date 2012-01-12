Yogurt & Honey: 2 Key Ingredients in Your DIY Facial

" " Scuzzi/publik flickr gallery DCL

Why are yogurt and honey so good for your skin?, plus 4 great masks that use them.

What's there not to say about by DIY face masks and facials? They're cheap, fast, easy to make and 100% natural. They're made up of simple foods you can find in almost any kitchen. Its ingredients have proven to be more effective in healing the skin than the harsh chemicals found in OTC facial products.

And of all the homemade masks out there, almost all of them include the essential components yogurt and honey. Why?

Yogurt contains high amounts of Lactic Acid, an AHA proven to be successful in refining pores, exfoliating the skin and stimulating collagen production. Unlike most other exfoliants that are harsh (e.g. salylic acid), it gently cleans the skin and is suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. Plus, its thick and creamy texture lends a paste-like consistency that?s ideal for any face mask.

Honey is an all natural humectant—it retains water to help keep the skin soft and moisturized. It also functions as an antimicrobial agent and can even be used to treat minor burns and cuts. An anti-irritant, it?s also gentle enough for sensitive skin. On top of it all, it makes a great binder for all the other ingredients in the mask.

It doesn't matter what type of skin you have—there's a DIY recipe out there for you that incorporates both of these miracle foods.

Moisturizing Mask (dry skin)

- 2 tablespoons plain yogurt (the fattier the better)

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1-2 tablespoons cooked & cooled oatmeal

Mix everything together until it forms a smooth paste. Spread over the face and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Wash off with a warm washcloth.

Calming Mask (irritated skin)

- ½ cup of plain yogurt

- 2 tablespoons Aloe Vera gel or juice

- 1 tablespoon honey

- ½ peeled cucumber

- A few drops of chamomile oil

Mix everything in a blender. Leave on face for 10-15 minutes.

Aspirin Mask (acne)

- 5 uncoated aspirins

- 2-3 tablespoons plain yogurt

- 1 dollop honey

In a bowl, mix the honey into the yogurt. Drop the aspirins into the yogurt, and wait for them to dissolve (if you'd like you can also add water/aloe juice to help the tablets dissolve faster). Mix into a paste, and leave on the face for 10-20 minutes.

NOTE: do not use if you have an aspirin allergy.

Cleansing Scrub (dull skin)

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1 teaspoon plain yogurt

- 2 tablespoons finely ground almonds

- ½ teaspoon lemon juice

Mix everything together. Rub gently onto face for 1-2 minutes. Rinse off with warm water.