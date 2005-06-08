Think Your Life Is Stressful? See if You're Right

This test, based on the work of mental health experts Thomas H. Holmes and Richard H. Rahe, helps you identify the sources and amount of stress you encounter in your life. The following is a list of stress inducing events, in the order of their Life Change Unit (LCU), from high to low. Note all the items that apply to events you have experienced during the last year and add up their LCUs. Then take a look at what you can do about your stress level.
|1. Death of spouse
|2. Divorce
|3. Marital Separation
|4. Jail Term
|5. Death of a close family member
|6. Personal injury or illness
|7. Marriage
|8. Being Fired from work
|9. Reconciliation with spouse
|10. Retirement
|11. Change in health of family member
|12. Pregnancy
|13. Sexual difficulties
|14. Addition of family member
|15. Major business readjustment
|16. Major change in financial state
|17. Death of a close friend
|18. Changing to a different line of work
|19. Change in frequency of arguments with spouse
|20. Mortgage for loan or major purchase over $ 15,000
|21. Foreclosure on a mortgage or loan
|22. Major change in responsibilities at work
|23. Children leaving home
|24. Trouble with in-laws
|25. Outstanding personal achievement
|26. Spouse begins or stops work
|27. Starting or ending school
|28. Change in living conditions
|29. Revision of personal habits (dress, manners, associations)
|30. Trouble with boss
|31. Change in work hours, conditions
|32. Change in residence
|33. Change in school
|34. Change in recreational activities
|35. Change in church activities
|36. Change in social activities
|37. Mortgage or loan under $15,000
|38. Change in sleeping habits
|39. Change in number of family gatherings
|40. Change in eating habits
|41. Vacation
|42. Christmas
|43. Minor violation of the law
If your total is 0-150:
Congratulations! At the moment, your stress level is low. Your chance of illness or accident related to your stress within two years is low. Any change can lead to stress, even enjoyable activities, such as vacations or new forms of recreation. Want to see what to do to keep your stress low? Learn about methods for dealing with stress.
If your total is 150-300:
Take care of yourself now. You have borderline high stress. Your chance of accident or illness related to your stress within two years is moderate. Recommendation: To reduce your stress, try some of these methods.
If your total is over 300:
Warning: You have a high stress level. Your chance of accident or illness related to your stress during the next two years is great. Stress intervention techniques are strongly urged. Click here to learn more about stress.
