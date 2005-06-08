Think Your Life Is Stressful? See if You're Right

This test, based on the work of mental health experts Thomas H. Holmes and Richard H. Rahe, helps you identify the sources and amount of stress you encounter in your life. The following is a list of stress inducing events, in the order of their Life Change Unit (LCU), from high to low. Note all the items that apply to events you have experienced during the last year and add up their LCUs. Then take a look at what you can do about your stress level.

Life Event LCU 1. Death of spouse 100 2. Divorce 73 3. Marital Separation 65 4. Jail Term 63 5. Death of a close family member 63 6. Personal injury or illness 53 7. Marriage 50 8. Being Fired from work 47 9. Reconciliation with spouse 45 10. Retirement 45 11. Change in health of family member 44 12. Pregnancy 40 13. Sexual difficulties 39 14. Addition of family member 39 15. Major business readjustment 39 16. Major change in financial state 38 17. Death of a close friend 37 18. Changing to a different line of work 36 19. Change in frequency of arguments with spouse 35 20. Mortgage for loan or major purchase over $ 15,000 31 21. Foreclosure on a mortgage or loan 30 22. Major change in responsibilities at work 29 23. Children leaving home 29 24. Trouble with in-laws 29 25. Outstanding personal achievement 28 26. Spouse begins or stops work 26 27. Starting or ending school 26 28. Change in living conditions 25 29. Revision of personal habits (dress, manners, associations) 24 30. Trouble with boss 23 31. Change in work hours, conditions 20 32. Change in residence 20 33. Change in school 20 34. Change in recreational activities 19 35. Change in church activities 19 36. Change in social activities 18 37. Mortgage or loan under $15,000 17 38. Change in sleeping habits 16 39. Change in number of family gatherings 15 40. Change in eating habits 15 41. Vacation 13 42. Christmas 12 43. Minor violation of the law 11

If your total is 0-150:

Congratulations! At the moment, your stress level is low. Your chance of illness or accident related to your stress within two years is low. Any change can lead to stress, even enjoyable activities, such as vacations or new forms of recreation. Want to see what to do to keep your stress low? Learn about methods for dealing with stress.

If your total is 150-300:

Take care of yourself now. You have borderline high stress. Your chance of accident or illness related to your stress within two years is moderate. Recommendation: To reduce your stress, try some of these methods.

If your total is over 300:

Warning: You have a high stress level. Your chance of accident or illness related to your stress during the next two years is great. Stress intervention techniques are strongly urged. Click here to learn more about stress.