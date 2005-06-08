Think Your Life Is Stressful? See if You're Right

This test, based on the work of mental health experts Thomas H. Holmes and Richard H. Rahe, helps you identify the sources and amount of stress you encounter in your life. The following is a list of stress inducing events, in the order of their Life Change Unit (LCU), from high to low. Note all the items that apply to events you have experienced during the last year and add up their LCUs. Then take a look at what you can do about your stress level.

Life Event
LCU
1. Death of spouse
100
2. Divorce
73
3. Marital Separation
65
4. Jail Term
63
5. Death of a close family member
63
6. Personal injury or illness
53
7. Marriage
50
8. Being Fired from work
47
9. Reconciliation with spouse
45
10. Retirement
45
11. Change in health of family member
44
12. Pregnancy
40
13. Sexual difficulties
39
14. Addition of family member
39
15. Major business readjustment
39
16. Major change in financial state
38
17. Death of a close friend
37
18. Changing to a different line of work
36
19. Change in frequency of arguments with spouse
35
20. Mortgage for loan or major purchase over $ 15,000
31
21. Foreclosure on a mortgage or loan
30
22. Major change in responsibilities at work
29
23. Children leaving home
29
24. Trouble with in-laws
29
25. Outstanding personal achievement
28
26. Spouse begins or stops work
26
27. Starting or ending school
26
28. Change in living conditions
25
29. Revision of personal habits (dress, manners, associations)
24
30. Trouble with boss
23
31. Change in work hours, conditions
20
32. Change in residence
20
33. Change in school
20
34. Change in recreational activities
19
35. Change in church activities
19
36. Change in social activities
18
37. Mortgage or loan under $15,000
17
38. Change in sleeping habits
16
39. Change in number of family gatherings
15
40. Change in eating habits
15
41. Vacation
13
42. Christmas
12
43. Minor violation of the law
11

 

If your total is 0-150:
Congratulations! At the moment, your stress level is low. Your chance of illness or accident related to your stress within two years is low. Any change can lead to stress, even enjoyable activities, such as vacations or new forms of recreation. Want to see what to do to keep your stress low? Learn about methods for dealing with stress.

If your total is 150-300:
Take care of yourself now. You have borderline high stress. Your chance of accident or illness related to your stress within two years is moderate. Recommendation: To reduce your stress, try some of these methods.

If your total is over 300:
Warning: You have a high stress level. Your chance of accident or illness related to your stress during the next two years is great. Stress intervention techniques are strongly urged. Click here to learn more about stress.

