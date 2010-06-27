Stress Management

Practicing good stress management helps to reduce the harmful physical and mental effects that stress and anxiety can have on the body. Learn about effective methods for stress management.

Deepak Chopra Wants Us to 'Let Go and Flow' in 2022
We talked to Deepak Chopra about how to deal with the stress of 2022 and another year of COVID-19, and whether meditation can relieve the weight that goes along with it.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Box Breathing Could Help Curb Your Freak-out Moments
Stressed out because of work, kids' virtual school and a raging pandemic? Box breathing might be just the chill pill you need.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Isolation and Monotony Stress the Brain. Here's How to Cope
Social isolation, boredom and monotony in these days of COVID-19 may seem like passive problems, but they actually trigger the brain's stress reactions. Luckily, there's help.

By Wendy Bowman

Why Generation Z Is So Stressed Out
A new survey found that today's teens and college students are far more stressed out than older Americans are. Why do they feel this way?

By Alia Hoyt

Sound Bathing Is Today's Meditation
The meditative practice dates back to ancient times but is growing in popularity in the U.S. What are the benefits and are they real?

By Cherise Threewitt

Could Three Days in This Swedish Cabin Reduce Anxiety?
Can spending time in a tiny glass cabin in Sweden's wilderness for 72 hours relieve anxiety? We're about to find out.

By Jesslyn Shields

Transcendental Meditation Shown to Reduce Trauma in Female Inmates
A limited study of female prisoners shows some promising results in improving their mental health.

By Jesslyn Shields

How to Unwind: 5 Wacky Ways to Relax
Do you have a hard time relaxing? We'll teach you how to unwind! Try these five wacky ways to relax on this National Relaxation Day.

By Jennifer Wolfe

How to Meditate Properly
You can reach a sense of peace and happiness by learning how to meditate properly. Learn about how to meditate properly in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Breathing Exercises
These easy-to-follow steps for effective breathing exercises will help ease the day's burdens. Learn about the health benefits of breathing exercises and find out how to do them at home or at the office.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Tips for Relaxing in a Hot Bath
While few doctors would prescribe it as treatment, a hot bath can help you relax and reduce stress, which we know is important in disease prevention. Learn about the health benefits of relaxing in a hot bath.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Is a little stress good for you?
If you're being chased by a mountain lion, your body's stress response is pretty awesome -- if there's any time adrenaline comes in handy, it's then. That same response isn't as helpful in your daily life -- or is it?

By Tom Scheve

What are the physical effects of stress?
Some of your physical ailments could be linked to plain old-fashioned stress. Headaches? Backaches? Diarrhea? The flu? Stress does more damage than you think.

By Charles W. Bryant

Caregivers: Take Care of Yourselves!
Whether you care for children, aging parents, relatives, or anyone else, the job of a caregiver is unique. Learn what it takes to be a caregiver with the information in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Effect of Stress on the Brain
Stress, which sometimes seems an inevitable part of daily life, is also a source of wear and tear on both body and mind. Learn more about the effects of stress on the body and mind in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

How to Relieve Stress in Your Daily Life
From mantra to yoga. From deep breathing exercises to plain old exercise. Get into your happy place and eliminate stress, before stress on your body and mind eliminates you.

By Jane McGrath

Deep Breathing: It's Easy When You Don't Try
What could be more natural than breathing? Discover how deep breathing can influence your health and happiness in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Dennis Lewis' 10 Secrets of Authentic Breathing
Breathing seams like a simple act but what if you want to harness breathing for health benefits? Check out what we have uncovered about the positive effects of deep breathing.

By Bobbie Lieberman

Summer Stress Syndrome
What is summer stress syndrome and how can I avoid getting it? Find out why individuals get summer stress syndrome in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

How Do You Spend Your Time?
Life can get hectic, schedules busy and to-do lists long. Where does your time go? And how can you set better priorities? Learn how to spend and manage your time.

Psychiatrist Charles Nemeroff, M.D.: Human Contact and Affection Are Powerful Stress Reducers
Human contact and affection can be powerful stress reducers. Learn how intimacy and affection can counter the harmful effects of stress.

Occupational Psychologist Cary Cooper: Lack of Control Impacts Stress Levels
When looking at the high level of stress among Americans today, Occupational Psychologist Cary Cooper suggests it may be the lack of control that impacts stress levels most. Learn how a lack of control can impact stress levels.

Think Your Life Is Stressful? See if You're Right
This test helps you identify the sources and amount of stress you encounter in your life. Learn to assess and relieve the harmful effects of stress.

Create the Spa Experience at Home!
Nothing says relaxation like a day at the spa, but you can save time and money by creating a near-professional spa experience in your own home. Learn to create the spa experience at home to give yourself a little rest and relaxation.

Meet Your Audio Host, Darrin Zeer
A self-styled relaxation consultant and author, Darrin Zeer has traveled across the country and Canada encouraging people to stay calm, enjoy their work and be successful. Learn a few of Darrin Zeer's tips for managing stress in the workplace.