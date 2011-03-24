10 Allergy Myths

" " Allergic reactions aren't just in your head. ballyscanlon/ Getty Images

Allergies are very real - in some cases, potentially life-threatening - rooted in heredity and the environment, yet the mind plays a significant role in their behavior and emotions can trigger allergic reactions.

"Allergy straddles the mind-body border," explains Dr. Andrew Weil, a Harvard-trained physician who is a leading authority on alternative medicine.

Advertisement

"Emotional stress can precipitate allergic reactions, and relaxation techniques can moderate them. A person who is strongly allergic to roses, for example, may react to the sight of a plastic rose, demonstrating the involvement of the mind and the brain." Dr. Weil advocates hypnotherapy to lessen or even prevent allergic reactions.