Allergy Basics

There are many types of allergies and allergic reactions. Get a basic overview of allergies, your immune system and why some people are more susceptible to allergies than others.

Why Severe Allergies Can Suddenly Pop Up in Adulthood
Your body never freaked out before when you were stung by a bee. And yet one day, you have an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting. What's the deal?

By Jesslyn Shields

Can You Be Allergic to Your City?
If you're moving from one city to another, pack some extra tissues because it's true: Seasonal allergies can flare up when you relocate and are exposed to new allergens.

By John Perritano

Nothing to Sneeze at: Allergies May Affect the Brain
There may be more going on with your body than just itchy eyes and a runny nose when you're dealing with seasonal allergies, a small new study finds.

By Kate Kershner

Marked at Birth: Your Birth Month, Allergies and DNA Are Linked
Although scientists knew that birth season affected people's allergy risk, they didn’t know why this happened. A study gets us one step closer.

By Nichole Bazemore

Now You See Them, Now You Don't: The Trouble With Allergies
The sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. remains maddeningly difficult to figure out.

By John Donovan

Is it possible to be allergic to your own blood?
With blood pumping through your body every second of the day, it seems unthinkable that this life-giving substance could be an allergen. For some people, it's not weird science — it's reality.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is it possible to make yourself allergic to something?
Allergy symptoms like itchy, watery eyes aren't any fun to deal with. Could you be causing your own pain with certain patterns of behavior?

By Laurie L. Dove

Prevent Allergy Symptoms While Traveling
Learn how to control your allergy symptoms while traveling. No more sneezing, watery eyes and runny nose on your trips!

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Watery Eyes? 5 Things You Didn't Know About Eye Allergies
If you're one of the many sufferers of any eye allergy, you know how uncomfortable they can be. What don't you know about eye allergies that just may help?

By Emilie Sennebogen

What are some red dye allergy symptoms?
Red food coloring can be from an artificial source or a natural source. Learn about red dye allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some cigarette allergy symptoms?
Rarely, people are allergic to tobacco plants. Learn about cigarette allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some codeine allergy symptoms?
Codeine is a pain medication with a variety of side effects. Learn about codeine allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do allergies cause nasal congestion?
Nasal congestion is one symptom caused by an allergy. Find out how allergies cause nasal congestion from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some allergy-induced asthma symptoms?
About 70 percent of asthma sufferers also have allergies. Learn about allergy-induced asthma symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some avocado allergy symptoms?
An avocado allergy is much like any other food allergy. Learn about avocado allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can allergies cause post-nasal drip?
Allergies can cause a wide range of symptoms. Learn whether allergies can cause post-nasal drip in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can anaphylaxis cause inflammation in your joints?
Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic response. Learn whether anaphylaxis can cause inflammation in your joints in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the differences between cold symptoms and allergy symptoms?
Cold symptoms and allergy symptoms can look similar, but there are some ways you can tell them apart. Learn the differences between cold symptoms and allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Why do your nasal allergies flare up when you drink?
Allergies to alcohol can cause rhinitis. Find out more about how alcohol causes nasal congestion from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do allergies affect the eyes?
Allergies can affect your eyes, nose, breathing and stomach. Learn how allergies affect the eyes in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Nasal Allergies
Nasal allergies affect many people and can be caused by many different things. Learn about the causes, treatments and types of nasal allergies.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

10 Allergy Myths
As if suffering from an allergy isn't bad enough, many people plagued by allergies also have to sort out lots of conflicting evidence and erroneous advice. To set the record straight, here are some of the most common myths about allergies.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Will exercise help my nasal allergy?
More often than not an allergy can be reversed by using alternative methods to combat the symptoms. See what we uncovered about the relationship between exercising and nasal allergies.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What else could be causing my allergy symptoms?
In many cases more than one allergy trigger could be causing symptoms to appear in your body. Check out what else could be causing your allergies to flare up.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Allergies and Immune System
Allergies and your immune system are closely related to one another. Find out how your immune system can make you more susceptible to contracting an allergy.

By Karen Serrano, MD