Allergy Basics
There are many types of allergies and allergic reactions. Get a basic overview of allergies, your immune system and why some people are more susceptible to allergies than others.
Will an EpiPen Still Work if It Freezes?
Goodbye to Allergies? Scientists Discover How to Trick Body's Immune System
Could washing dishes by hand lead to fewer allergies?
How to Help Prevent Allergies to Dogs
Top 5 Cat Allergy Symptoms
Are there any proven pet allergy treatments?
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Is it possible to completely get rid of dust mites?
Is house dust bad for allergies?
What are some signs of alternaria mold allergies?
Get Ready for Longer, More Intense Pollen Seasons
Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?
The Science Behind the Pollen Count
Is it possible to be allergic to water?
Can you get tested for an allergy to penicillin?
How long do skin allergy breakouts last?
Learn More
Your body never freaked out before when you were stung by a bee. And yet one day, you have an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting. What's the deal?
If you're moving from one city to another, pack some extra tissues because it's true: Seasonal allergies can flare up when you relocate and are exposed to new allergens.
There may be more going on with your body than just itchy eyes and a runny nose when you're dealing with seasonal allergies, a small new study finds.
Although scientists knew that birth season affected people's allergy risk, they didn’t know why this happened. A study gets us one step closer.
The sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. remains maddeningly difficult to figure out.
By John Donovan
With blood pumping through your body every second of the day, it seems unthinkable that this life-giving substance could be an allergen. For some people, it's not weird science — it's reality.
Allergy symptoms like itchy, watery eyes aren't any fun to deal with. Could you be causing your own pain with certain patterns of behavior?
Learn how to control your allergy symptoms while traveling. No more sneezing, watery eyes and runny nose on your trips!
If you're one of the many sufferers of any eye allergy, you know how uncomfortable they can be. What don't you know about eye allergies that just may help?
Red food coloring can be from an artificial source or a natural source. Learn about red dye allergy symptoms in this article.
Rarely, people are allergic to tobacco plants. Learn about cigarette allergy symptoms in this article.
Codeine is a pain medication with a variety of side effects. Learn about codeine allergy symptoms in this article.
Nasal congestion is one symptom caused by an allergy. Find out how allergies cause nasal congestion from this article.
About 70 percent of asthma sufferers also have allergies. Learn about allergy-induced asthma symptoms in this article.
An avocado allergy is much like any other food allergy. Learn about avocado allergy symptoms in this article.
Allergies can cause a wide range of symptoms. Learn whether allergies can cause post-nasal drip in this article.
Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic response. Learn whether anaphylaxis can cause inflammation in your joints in this article.
Cold symptoms and allergy symptoms can look similar, but there are some ways you can tell them apart. Learn the differences between cold symptoms and allergy symptoms in this article.
Allergies to alcohol can cause rhinitis. Find out more about how alcohol causes nasal congestion from this article.
Allergies can affect your eyes, nose, breathing and stomach. Learn how allergies affect the eyes in this article.
Nasal allergies affect many people and can be caused by many different things. Learn about the causes, treatments and types of nasal allergies.
As if suffering from an allergy isn't bad enough, many people plagued by allergies also have to sort out lots of conflicting evidence and erroneous advice. To set the record straight, here are some of the most common myths about allergies.
More often than not an allergy can be reversed by using alternative methods to combat the symptoms. See what we uncovered about the relationship between exercising and nasal allergies.
In many cases more than one allergy trigger could be causing symptoms to appear in your body. Check out what else could be causing your allergies to flare up.
Allergies and your immune system are closely related to one another. Find out how your immune system can make you more susceptible to contracting an allergy.