Food, animal dander and the environment are all reasons that some people experience allergic reactions. Learn about the types of allergies and treatment options.
Topics to Explore:
Spring is here, your pollen allergies have kicked in and you feel tired and sleepy. Could pollen have something to do with it? Or is it just the meds?
Spring may be beautiful, but it's a tough time of year for anybody with allergies. That's why they rely on the daily pollen count for relief.
A new study showed that about 10 percent of Americans who thought they had food allergies actually had food intolerance issues. So what's the difference?
By Dave Roos
If you have to carry an EpiPen, you might leave one in your car. But what if it freezes during the colder months? Is it still good in case of emergency?
Your body never freaked out before when you were stung by a bee. And yet one day, you have an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting. What's the deal?
Nearly half of all U.S. adults who have food allergies developed at least one of them during adulthood.
It's called oral allergy syndrome, and it's caused when the immune system freaks out and overreacts to allergens.
If you're moving from one city to another, pack some extra tissues because it's true: Seasonal allergies can flare up when you relocate and are exposed to new allergens.
Contradicting earlier advice, the study found that introducing these foods earlier is better.
There may be more going on with your body than just itchy eyes and a runny nose when you're dealing with seasonal allergies, a small new study finds.
People with non-celiac wheat sensitivity have a weakened intestinal barrier, which leads to a systemic immune response and a non-gluten protein may be to blame.
New approach to treating allergies involves hiding allergen in friendly shell so immune system doesn't attack it.
Although scientists knew that birth season affected people's allergy risk, they didn’t know why this happened. A study gets us one step closer.
The sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. remains maddeningly difficult to figure out.
By John Donovan
The human body requires water to thrive, so how could one possibly be allergic to H2O? Consider the strange case of one teen who broke out in hives after swimming.
With blood pumping through your body every second of the day, it seems unthinkable that this life-giving substance could be an allergen. For some people, it's not weird science — it's reality.
Allergy symptoms like itchy, watery eyes aren't any fun to deal with. Could you be causing your own pain with certain patterns of behavior?
Is the American wheat industry to blame for the gluten-free craze? Don't believe the hype, gluten might not be the problem you think it is.
By Bambi Turner
Sometimes life-threatening, sometimes just inconvenient, allergies won't ever win a popularity contest. While we can't eliminate them, we may be able to reduce them through a simple household trick: hand-washing the dishes!
Some people in the anti-wheat movement say that the grain has compounds in it that make it addictive. But is this true?
Seasonal allergies doesn't have to mean sneezing, coughing and suffering when you're outside. Follow our six easy tips for enjoying the outdoors with allergies.
Learn how to control your allergy symptoms while traveling. No more sneezing, watery eyes and runny nose on your trips!
If your child seems to get ill more often than average, maybe it is time to ask if they suffer from allergies. See these seven signs that your child may be suffering from allergies.
An allergy to pollen is the most common seasonal allergy. Find out more about common seasonal allergies from this article.
Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition that can be triggered by allergies. Learn what epinephrine does for anaphylaxis in this article.