Why Severe Allergies Can Suddenly Pop Up in Adulthood

Can You Be Allergic to Your City?

Nothing to Sneeze at: Allergies May Affect the Brain

Will an EpiPen Still Work if It Freezes?

Goodbye to Allergies? Scientists Discover How to Trick Body's Immune System

Could washing dishes by hand lead to fewer allergies?

How to Help Prevent Allergies to Dogs

Top 5 Cat Allergy Symptoms

Are there any proven pet allergy treatments?

Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies

Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed

Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits

Is it possible to completely get rid of dust mites?

Top 5 Household Allergens That Are Living Right Under Your Nose

Is house dust bad for allergies?

Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?

The Science Behind the Pollen Count

6 Ways to Enjoy the Outdoors with Allergies

Is it possible to be allergic to water?

Can you get tested for an allergy to penicillin?

How long do skin allergy breakouts last?

Will you get a rash if you have a gluten allergy?

What are some pollen allergy symptoms?

Understanding Food Allergies

5 Signs That Your Child Has Allergies

Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?
Spring is here, your pollen allergies have kicked in and you feel tired and sleepy. Could pollen have something to do with it? Or is it just the meds?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

The Science Behind the Pollen Count
Spring may be beautiful, but it's a tough time of year for anybody with allergies. That's why they rely on the daily pollen count for relief.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
A new study showed that about 10 percent of Americans who thought they had food allergies actually had food intolerance issues. So what's the difference?

By Dave Roos

Will an EpiPen Still Work if It Freezes?
If you have to carry an EpiPen, you might leave one in your car. But what if it freezes during the colder months? Is it still good in case of emergency?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why Severe Allergies Can Suddenly Pop Up in Adulthood
Your body never freaked out before when you were stung by a bee. And yet one day, you have an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting. What's the deal?

By Jesslyn Shields

Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Nearly half of all U.S. adults who have food allergies developed at least one of them during adulthood.

By Jesslyn Shields

Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits
It's called oral allergy syndrome, and it's caused when the immune system freaks out and overreacts to allergens.

By Shelley Danzy

Can You Be Allergic to Your City?
If you're moving from one city to another, pack some extra tissues because it's true: Seasonal allergies can flare up when you relocate and are exposed to new allergens.

By John Perritano

Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds
Contradicting earlier advice, the study found that introducing these foods earlier is better.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Nothing to Sneeze at: Allergies May Affect the Brain
There may be more going on with your body than just itchy eyes and a runny nose when you're dealing with seasonal allergies, a small new study finds.

By Kate Kershner

Research Confirms Wheat Sensitivity That's Neither Celiac nor Allergic
People with non-celiac wheat sensitivity have a weakened intestinal barrier, which leads to a systemic immune response and a non-gluten protein may be to blame.

By Jesslyn Shields

Goodbye to Allergies? Scientists Discover How to Trick Body's Immune System
New approach to treating allergies involves hiding allergen in friendly shell so immune system doesn't attack it.

By Nichole Bazemore

Marked at Birth: Your Birth Month, Allergies and DNA Are Linked
Although scientists knew that birth season affected people's allergy risk, they didn’t know why this happened. A study gets us one step closer.

By Nichole Bazemore

Now You See Them, Now You Don't: The Trouble With Allergies
The sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. remains maddeningly difficult to figure out.

By John Donovan

Is it possible to be allergic to water?
The human body requires water to thrive, so how could one possibly be allergic to H2O? Consider the strange case of one teen who broke out in hives after swimming.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is it possible to be allergic to your own blood?
With blood pumping through your body every second of the day, it seems unthinkable that this life-giving substance could be an allergen. For some people, it's not weird science — it's reality.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is it possible to make yourself allergic to something?
Allergy symptoms like itchy, watery eyes aren't any fun to deal with. Could you be causing your own pain with certain patterns of behavior?

By Laurie L. Dove

Is American wheat the cause of gluten sensitivity?
Is the American wheat industry to blame for the gluten-free craze? Don't believe the hype, gluten might not be the problem you think it is.

By Bambi Turner

Could washing dishes by hand lead to fewer allergies?
Sometimes life-threatening, sometimes just inconvenient, allergies won't ever win a popularity contest. While we can't eliminate them, we may be able to reduce them through a simple household trick: hand-washing the dishes!

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Is wheat toxic?
Some people in the anti-wheat movement say that the grain has compounds in it that make it addictive. But is this true?

By Alison Cooper

6 Ways to Enjoy the Outdoors with Allergies
Seasonal allergies doesn't have to mean sneezing, coughing and suffering when you're outside. Follow our six easy tips for enjoying the outdoors with allergies.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Prevent Allergy Symptoms While Traveling
Learn how to control your allergy symptoms while traveling. No more sneezing, watery eyes and runny nose on your trips!

By Dr. Rob Danoff

5 Signs That Your Child Has Allergies
If your child seems to get ill more often than average, maybe it is time to ask if they suffer from allergies. See these seven signs that your child may be suffering from allergies.

By Christine Lepisto

What are the most common seasonal allergies?
An allergy to pollen is the most common seasonal allergy. Find out more about common seasonal allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What does epinephrine do for anaphylaxis?
Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition that can be triggered by allergies. Learn what epinephrine does for anaphylaxis in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors