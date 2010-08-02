Tips for Bathing, Brushing, and More When You Have Arthritis

Have a handyperson or family member install bars on the shower or tub walls to make getting in and out of the bath easier.

Use a bath mat or place nonskid tape on the bottom of the tub or shower stall to prevent you from slipping or falling. Either could lead to a joint injury.

If you can't stand for long periods of time, install a bath bench that has suction cups on the bottom of the legs to keep it in place. Also buy a showerhead that moves up and down on a rod.

Use a soap on a rope so that you can keep the soap handy at all times and avoid having to bend over to find soap that's slipped from your hands.

Use a back scrubber brush or a sponge on a long handle to make reaching easier.